Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 14 Cr Away From Breaking Pushpa 2’s record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 nears surpassing Pushpa 2 lifetime collection.

Film collected ₹1,727 crore worldwide, ₹1,311.68 crore in India.

Day 27 earnings reached ₹7.05 crore; Hindi version leads.

Franchise becomes first to cross ₹3,000 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now just a few crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the film has already overtaken the Indian box office record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, it is still far and away from surpassing its overall lifetime earnings.

So far, the film has collected Rs 1,727 crore worldwide. Of this, India gross stands at Rs 1,311.68 crore, while the overseas gross stands at Rs 416.25 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

On Day 27, the film minted Rs 7.05 crore at the box office. The Hindi version contributed Rs 6.75 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 0.05 crore, Rs 0.10 crore and Rs 0.15 crore, respectively.

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The film’s overall India net collection now stands at Rs 1,095.67 crore. The Hindi version continues to lead with Rs 1,029.29 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 42.12 crore, Tamil at Rs 19.03 crore, Kannada at Rs 3.46 crore, and Malayalam at Rs 1.77 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third-week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is currently running in its fourth week in theatres, and the Dhurandhar franchise has become the first Indian film franchise to cross Rs 3,000 crore worldwide with just two films.

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Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film was released in five languages. These are Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The first instalment, however, was released only in Hindi.

The sequel will make its OTT debut on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. The first part is currently available on Netflix and will also make its world television premiere on Star Gold on May 30, 2026, at 7 PM.