Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 14 Cr Away From Breaking Pushpa 2’s record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 14 Cr Away From Breaking Pushpa 2’s record

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s film has so far collected Rs 1,727 crore worldwide.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 nears surpassing Pushpa 2 lifetime collection.
  • Film collected ₹1,727 crore worldwide, ₹1,311.68 crore in India.
  • Day 27 earnings reached ₹7.05 crore; Hindi version leads.
  • Franchise becomes first to cross ₹3,000 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now just a few crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the film has already overtaken the Indian box office record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, it is still far and away from surpassing its overall lifetime earnings.

So far, the film has collected Rs 1,727 crore worldwide. Of this, India gross stands at Rs 1,311.68 crore, while the overseas gross stands at Rs 416.25 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

On Day 27, the film minted Rs 7.05 crore at the box office. The Hindi version contributed Rs 6.75 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 0.05 crore, Rs 0.10 crore and Rs 0.15 crore, respectively.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses Rs 3000 Crore Worldwide, Sara Arjun Celebrates On Social Media

The film’s overall India net collection now stands at Rs 1,095.67 crore. The Hindi version continues to lead with Rs 1,029.29 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 42.12 crore, Tamil at Rs 19.03 crore, Kannada at Rs 3.46 crore, and Malayalam at Rs 1.77 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third-week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is currently running in its fourth week in theatres, and the Dhurandhar franchise has become the first Indian film franchise to cross Rs 3,000 crore worldwide with just two films.

ALSO READ| Did Samay Raina Just Tease India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date?

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film was released in five languages. These are Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The first instalment, however, was released only in Hindi.

The sequel will make its OTT debut on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. The first part is currently available on Netflix and will also make its world television premiere on Star Gold on May 30, 2026, at 7 PM.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,727 crore worldwide so far. This includes Rs 1,311.68 crore from India and Rs 416.25 crore from overseas.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on Day 27?

On its 27th day, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 7.05 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 6.75 crore of this amount.

What is the overall India net collection for Dhurandhar 2?

The film's overall India net collection stands at Rs 1,095.67 crore. The Hindi version accounts for the majority of this at Rs 1,029.29 crore.

In which languages was Dhurandhar 2 released?

Dhurandhar 2 was released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Baahubali Pushpa 2 Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 14 Cr Away From Breaking Pushpa 2’s record
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 14 Cr Away From Breaking Pushpa 2’s record
Movies
Who Is Taniya Chatterjee? Actor Facing Pressure To Delete Video Showing Yuzvendra Chahal’s Private Chat
Who Is Taniya Chatterjee? Actor Facing Pressure To Delete Video Showing Yuzvendra Chahal’s Private Chat
Movies
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD: TV Operator Arrested For Airing Vijay’s Film On Local Cable
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD: TV Operator Arrested For Airing Vijay’s Film On Local Cable
Movies
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan's 'Double Trouble Love Story' Reminds Fans Of Govinda's 'Sandwich'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan's 'Double Trouble Love Story' Reminds Fans Of Govinda's 'Sandwich'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget