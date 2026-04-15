Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,727 crore worldwide so far. This includes Rs 1,311.68 crore from India and Rs 416.25 crore from overseas.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 14 Cr Away From Breaking Pushpa 2’s record
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s film has so far collected Rs 1,727 crore worldwide.
- Dhurandhar 2 nears surpassing Pushpa 2 lifetime collection.
- Film collected ₹1,727 crore worldwide, ₹1,311.68 crore in India.
- Day 27 earnings reached ₹7.05 crore; Hindi version leads.
- Franchise becomes first to cross ₹3,000 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now just a few crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the film has already overtaken the Indian box office record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, it is still far and away from surpassing its overall lifetime earnings.
So far, the film has collected Rs 1,727 crore worldwide. Of this, India gross stands at Rs 1,311.68 crore, while the overseas gross stands at Rs 416.25 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27
On Day 27, the film minted Rs 7.05 crore at the box office. The Hindi version contributed Rs 6.75 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 0.05 crore, Rs 0.10 crore and Rs 0.15 crore, respectively.
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The film’s overall India net collection now stands at Rs 1,095.67 crore. The Hindi version continues to lead with Rs 1,029.29 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 42.12 crore, Tamil at Rs 19.03 crore, Kannada at Rs 3.46 crore, and Malayalam at Rs 1.77 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore
First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third-week total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is currently running in its fourth week in theatres, and the Dhurandhar franchise has become the first Indian film franchise to cross Rs 3,000 crore worldwide with just two films.
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Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film was released in five languages. These are Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The first instalment, however, was released only in Hindi.
The sequel will make its OTT debut on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. The first part is currently available on Netflix and will also make its world television premiere on Star Gold on May 30, 2026, at 7 PM.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?
How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on Day 27?
On its 27th day, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 7.05 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 6.75 crore of this amount.
What is the overall India net collection for Dhurandhar 2?
The film's overall India net collection stands at Rs 1,095.67 crore. The Hindi version accounts for the majority of this at Rs 1,029.29 crore.
In which languages was Dhurandhar 2 released?
Dhurandhar 2 was released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.