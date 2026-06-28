Television actor Harshad Chopra gave viewers one of the most emotional moments from the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During the show's mandatory confession round, the actor spoke about a betrayal that continues to shape his outlook on relationships, leaving both the hosts and fellow contestants visibly moved.

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Harshad Chopda Reveals The Secret He Kept Hidden For Years

As part of the confession task, Harshad drew the 'Expose' card, requiring either him or his cellmate, Shivangi Joshi, to reveal a personal truth. Choosing to speak himself, the actor made a candid admission.

He said, "I lost my friend and my girlfriend. At the same time. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. From that time onwards, I'm a little wary. That's it, that is my secret."

Harshad later mentioned that the incident happened in 2010 and that he had never spoken about it publicly until now.

It takes so much courage to reveal something so personal about yourself. Sending you lots of love and hugs, Harshad❤️#HarshadChopda • #HarshadinLockupp • #Lockupp • #NetflixIndia

pic.twitter.com/VaV9g8zb1K — Harshad Chopda Official FC (@HcOfficialFc) June 27, 2026

The Betrayal Changed His Personal Life

Reflecting on the experience, Harshad shared that the betrayal had a lasting impact on him. He admitted that he forms emotional attachments quickly, making the incident particularly painful.

The actor said the experience left him far more guarded in his personal life and contributed to his reserved nature away from the spotlight.

Emotional Support From Fellow Contestants And Hosts

Harshad became visibly emotional after sharing the secret, revealing that no one had known about the incident for years. Shivangi Joshi comforted him, while fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala showed his support by saying, "We love you!"

Riteish Deshmukh praised Harshad for speaking openly, describing the confession as an act of courage. Farah Khan also encouraged the actor, telling him that sharing the burden could help him heal.

She said, "You have taken the first step towards redemption and we are very proud of you."

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Lock Upp 2 Streams On Netflix

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday to Saturday at 8 pm. The reality series features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra and more.