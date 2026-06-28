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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHarshad Chopda Makes Emotional Confession On Lock Upp 2, Says Ex-Girlfriend Cheated On Him With His Best Friend

Harshad Chopda Makes Emotional Confession On Lock Upp 2, Says Ex-Girlfriend Cheated On Him With His Best Friend

Harshad Chopda makes an emotional revelation on Lock Upp 2, opening up for the first time about being betrayed by his girlfriend and best friend.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 10:00 AM (IST)

Television actor Harshad Chopra gave viewers one of the most emotional moments from the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During the show's mandatory confession round, the actor spoke about a betrayal that continues to shape his outlook on relationships, leaving both the hosts and fellow contestants visibly moved.

ALSO READ: 'We Both Want Different Things': Akanksha Chamola Announces Divorce From Gaurav Khanna On Lock Upp 2

Harshad Chopda Reveals The Secret He Kept Hidden For Years

As part of the confession task, Harshad drew the 'Expose' card, requiring either him or his cellmate, Shivangi Joshi, to reveal a personal truth. Choosing to speak himself, the actor made a candid admission.

He said, "I lost my friend and my girlfriend. At the same time. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. From that time onwards, I'm a little wary. That's it, that is my secret."

Harshad later mentioned that the incident happened in 2010 and that he had never spoken about it publicly until now.

The Betrayal Changed His Personal Life

Reflecting on the experience, Harshad shared that the betrayal had a lasting impact on him. He admitted that he forms emotional attachments quickly, making the incident particularly painful.

The actor said the experience left him far more guarded in his personal life and contributed to his reserved nature away from the spotlight.

Emotional Support From Fellow Contestants And Hosts

Harshad became visibly emotional after sharing the secret, revealing that no one had known about the incident for years. Shivangi Joshi comforted him, while fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala showed his support by saying, "We love you!"

Riteish Deshmukh praised Harshad for speaking openly, describing the confession as an act of courage. Farah Khan also encouraged the actor, telling him that sharing the burden could help him heal.

She said, "You have taken the first step towards redemption and we are very proud of you."

ALSO READ: 'I Wish They Hadn't Killed Me': Vikrant Massey On Mirzapur Exit; Says Male Egos Were Indulged

Lock Upp 2 Streams On Netflix

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday to Saturday at 8 pm. The reality series features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra and more. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What personal revelation did Harshad Chopra share on Lock Upp?

Harshad Chopra confessed that his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend simultaneously. He had kept this deeply personal truth hidden for many years.

When did the incident Harshad Chopra confessed about take place?

The betrayal incident, where his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend, occurred in 2010. Harshad mentioned he had never spoken about it publicly until his Lock Upp appearance.

How did this betrayal affect Harshad Chopra's personal life?

The betrayal left a lasting impact, making him wary and more guarded in his personal life. It also contributed to his reserved nature away from the spotlight.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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