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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGlory Actor Kunal Thakur Says Pulkit Samrat Landed Real Punches During Shoot

Glory Actor Kunal Thakur Says Pulkit Samrat Landed Real Punches During Shoot

Kunal Thakur revealed that the fight scenes in Pulkit Samrat’s Netflix series Glory were shot realistically, with both actors accidentally landing real punches during filming.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 19 May 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kunal Thakur described rigorous physical preparation for 'Glory'.
  • Fight scenes in 'Glory' involved accidental real punches exchanged.
  • Actors trained with real boxers, facing injury risks.
  • 'Glory' mixes boxing drama with crime, honor killing themes.

Pulkit Samrat’s series Glory premiered directly on OTT and received a strong response from audiences. Released on Netflix, the sports drama revolves around the world of wrestling and was appreciated for both its storyline and performances. Along with Pulkit, actor Kunal Thakur also earned praise for his role in the series. The show featured an intense rivalry between the two actors on-screen, but interestingly, Kunal revealed that their fight scenes became a little too real at times.

Kunal Thakur Speaks About Glory

Recently, Kunal Thakur spoke to ABP Live’s entertainment desk and opened up about his experience working on the series. He shared that preparing for the role of a wrestler was far from easy and required months of hard work and physical transformation.

Talking about his preparation, Kunal said that initially he did not look like a boxer at all because he had recently wrapped another project and was carrying long hair along with extra body fat. According to him, a boxer’s physique demands stamina, discipline, fitness, and constant body conditioning. To achieve the required look, he had to gain nearly 10 kilos and dedicate around seven to eight months to intense training and physical preparation.

Kunal Thakur Reveals Pulkit Samrat Punched Him 

Kunal further revealed that many of the fight sequences in Glory were shot realistically inside the ring, and during filming, both he and Pulkit accidentally landed real punches on each other. He shared that injuries were part of the process and added that unless actors actually experience the impact, the fear and intensity needed for such scenes do not come naturally.

The actor also mentioned that they trained with real boxers during preparation and even narrowly escaped getting seriously hurt during practice sessions.

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What Was The Biggest Challenge In Glory?

Speaking about the most difficult part of working on the series, Kunal explained that the biggest challenge was his body transformation and learning boxing professionally. Apart from the physical training, he also had to learn the Haryanvi dialect for authenticity.

He shared that achieving the transformation required long hours of hard work and came with several injuries. Kunal admitted that he still experiences back pain because of the intense physical strain he went through while preparing for the role.

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About Glory

Glory is set against the backdrop of boxing in Haryana and also incorporates themes like honour killing, crime, and mystery. Along with sports action, the series explores a murder investigation and several hidden secrets, making it a mix of sports drama and crime thriller filled with twists and turns.

Apart from Pulkit Samrat and Kunal Thakur, the series also stars Divyenndu Sharma, Suvinder Vicky, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta and Jannat Zubair in important roles. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the series

Glory is a sports drama set in the world of wrestling and boxing in Haryana. It explores themes of honor killing, crime, and mystery alongside sports action and a murder investigation.

Where can I watch

The series

What was Kunal Thakur's biggest challenge in preparing for

Kunal Thakur's biggest challenge was his body transformation to achieve a boxer's physique and learning to box professionally. He also had to learn the Haryanvi dialect.

Were the fight scenes in

Yes, many fight scenes were shot realistically inside the ring. Kunal Thakur revealed that he and Pulkit Samrat accidentally landed real punches on each other during filming.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sayani Gupta Pulkit Samrat Jannat Zubair Divyenndu Sharma Kunal Thakur Ashutosh Rana Netflix Series Glory
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