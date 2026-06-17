Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal worked multiple jobs in Canada.

Despite hit song, he continued security work for survival.

His wife also worked, cleaning malls and delivering newspapers.

Grewal's film Carry On Jatta 4 is going to release soon.

Before becoming one of Punjabi entertainment's most recognisable names, Gippy Grewal was juggling multiple jobs in Canada to support his family. Ahead of the release of Carry On Jatta 4, the actor-singer looked back on the difficult years he spent trying to establish himself, revealing how he worked long shifts as a security guard, distributed newspapers and even cleaned toilets while pursuing his musical ambitions.

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Gippy Grewal Reflects On His Early Struggles

Appearing on comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's vlog, Gippy spoke candidly about the challenges he faced before success arrived. Although one of his songs eventually became popular, financial stability remained out of reach for a long time.

Recalling those years, he said, “I had to struggle a lot till my second album. I used to do 3-4 jobs. By the time I returned home, it would be 4'o clock in the morning. Then, I would pick up his wife from the house and the two of us would then go and distribute newspapers fornext two hours. Then I would sleep, and she would go to work. She would go to work at Subway at 6 am, work there till 4 pm, and then work as a security guard. Then she left that place and we took a cleaning contract at a mall."

Hit Song, But No Financial Security

Gippy shared that he comes from a farming family and had borrowed money to produce his early music projects. While his first two albums failed to make an impact, his third album changed the course of his career when the song Phulkari became a major success.

However, despite its popularity, the success did not immediately translate into a sustainable income.

Speaking about that period, he said, “I used to work as a security guard back then. Even though my song was a hit, I had to make money to survive and for my family. I knew that until I have a high income as a performer or singer, I needed to work to pay the bills.”

Gippy also described his responsibilities as a security guard in Canada. The job required him to monitor a factory overnight, conduct routine inspections and regularly report that everything was secure.

Reflecting on those days, he said, “I had to make a call every two hours after inspecting and say ‘Everything is safe and secure’. Just memorising that line took me two days. My English was quite limited back then.”

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Cleaning Malls And Delivering Newspapers With His Wife

The actor revealed that both he and his wife, Ravneet Kaur, worked relentlessly to keep their household running. Alongside newspaper delivery jobs, the couple later took up cleaning work at a shopping mall.

Remembering their routine, Gippy said, “In the evening, we would go and work for 2-3 hours, picking trays from the food court would be her work and I did the cleaning. Then we would return. In other jobs, I would make 8 dollars, but in the mall cleaning job, I would get almost 13 dollars. These are regular jobs there. Here we think so many other things. Like with the newspapers, my wife and I would think that this is our time together. So we would keep talking the whole time and get done with that job in two hours. But that mall had a fixed time period and the security work demanded more hours.”

When Is Carry On Jatta 4 Releasing?

On the professional front, the actor is preparing for the worldwide release of Carry On Jatta 4 on June 26. Directed by Smeep Kang, the comedy features Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon, and will also include a special tribute to veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla.