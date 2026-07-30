Cauvery Dispute: Karnataka Asked To Release 3,500 Cusecs Daily For 15 Days To Tamil Nadu

In a major setback for Karnataka, the Cauvery Water Management Authority has upheld the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), directing the state to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The order will take effect retrospectively from July 29.

Tamil Nadu's Higher Demand Rejected

Tamil Nadu had sought the release of 7,000 cusecs of water per day for 15 days. However, the Cauvery Water Management Authority rejected the request and endorsed the CWRC's recommendation of releasing 3,500 cusecs daily.

The authority also rejected Karnataka's contention that it was unable to release water due to its own requirements.

Tamil Nadu had additionally sought the release of a total of 9 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water from Karnataka during the 15-day period.

Karnataka's Next Legal Option

Experts said that with the authority's order now in place, Karnataka's next legal option is to approach the Supreme Court.

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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "I have called an all-party meeting on Sunday on the Cauvery issue, and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is coming. We wholeheartedly want to discuss working out in the best interest of both states."

Protests Intensify In Mandya

Earlier on Thursday, Kannada activists stepped up their protest in Karnataka's Mandya against the CWRC's directive.

During the protest, they tore posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan and demanded that the screening of the movie be stopped at Gurushri Cinema in the city.

The theatre management agreed to cancel the screening.

Memorandum Submitted To State Government

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the state government through the district collector, urging it not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and expressing support for the farmers' agitation in Mandya.

One of the protesters said, "Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, please tell them that we don't even have drinking water, nor do we have water for our livestock. People are in a desperate situation. Request them to give us some more time."

He added that the people of Mandya district had always stood at the forefront in championing Karnataka's cause.

"Please convince them on our behalf. We are placing our trust in you. We request you to intervene personally and ensure that this is resolved," the protester said.