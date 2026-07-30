The Authority directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. This order took effect retrospectively from July 29.
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Cauvery Dispute: Karnataka Asked To Release 3,500 Cusecs Daily For 15 Days To Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu had additionally sought the release of a total of 9 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water from Karnataka during the 15-day period.
- Cauvery authority ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs daily.
- Tamil Nadu's higher demands rejected; Karnataka eyes Supreme Court appeal.
- Mandya residents protested directive, citing local water scarcity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directive to Karnataka?
Was Tamil Nadu's higher demand for water approved?
No, the Authority rejected Tamil Nadu's request for 7,000 cusecs per day and 9 TMC of water. It instead upheld the recommendation for 3,500 cusecs daily.
What are Karnataka's next legal options regarding the water directive?
According to experts, Karnataka's next legal option is to approach the Supreme Court. The Chief Minister has also called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.
How did residents in Mandya, Karnataka, react to the directive?
Kannada activists in Mandya protested the directive, tearing posters and demanding no water release. They submitted a memorandum citing local needs for drinking water and livestock.
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