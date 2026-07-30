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English NewsNewsIndiaCauvery Dispute: Karnataka Asked To Release 3,500 Cusecs Daily For 15 Days To Tamil Nadu

Cauvery Dispute: Karnataka Asked To Release 3,500 Cusecs Daily For 15 Days To Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu had additionally sought the release of a total of 9 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water from Karnataka during the 15-day period.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cauvery authority ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs daily.
  • Tamil Nadu's higher demands rejected; Karnataka eyes Supreme Court appeal.
  • Mandya residents protested directive, citing local water scarcity.

In a major setback for Karnataka, the Cauvery Water Management Authority has upheld the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), directing the state to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The order will take effect retrospectively from July 29.

Tamil Nadu's Higher Demand Rejected

Tamil Nadu had sought the release of 7,000 cusecs of water per day for 15 days. However, the Cauvery Water Management Authority rejected the request and endorsed the CWRC's recommendation of releasing 3,500 cusecs daily.

The authority also rejected Karnataka's contention that it was unable to release water due to its own requirements.

Tamil Nadu had additionally sought the release of a total of 9 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water from Karnataka during the 15-day period.

Karnataka's Next Legal Option

Experts said that with the authority's order now in place, Karnataka's next legal option is to approach the Supreme Court.

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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "I have called an all-party meeting on Sunday on the Cauvery issue, and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is coming. We wholeheartedly want to discuss working out in the best interest of both states."

Protests Intensify In Mandya

Earlier on Thursday, Kannada activists stepped up their protest in Karnataka's Mandya against the CWRC's directive.

During the protest, they tore posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan and demanded that the screening of the movie be stopped at Gurushri Cinema in the city.

The theatre management agreed to cancel the screening.

Memorandum Submitted To State Government

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the state government through the district collector, urging it not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and expressing support for the farmers' agitation in Mandya.

One of the protesters said, "Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, please tell them that we don't even have drinking water, nor do we have water for our livestock. People are in a desperate situation. Request them to give us some more time."

He added that the people of Mandya district had always stood at the forefront in championing Karnataka's cause.

"Please convince them on our behalf. We are placing our trust in you. We request you to intervene personally and ensure that this is resolved," the protester said.

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Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directive to Karnataka?

The Authority directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. This order took effect retrospectively from July 29.

Was Tamil Nadu's higher demand for water approved?

No, the Authority rejected Tamil Nadu's request for 7,000 cusecs per day and 9 TMC of water. It instead upheld the recommendation for 3,500 cusecs daily.

What are Karnataka's next legal options regarding the water directive?

According to experts, Karnataka's next legal option is to approach the Supreme Court. The Chief Minister has also called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

How did residents in Mandya, Karnataka, react to the directive?

Kannada activists in Mandya protested the directive, tearing posters and demanding no water release. They submitted a memorandum citing local needs for drinking water and livestock.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cauvery Tamil NAdu Cauvery Dispute Karnataka Asked To Release 3 500 Cusecs Daily
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