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English NewsNewsWorldNepal Violence Spreads Beyond Sunsari; Curfews, Army Deployment As Death Toll Rises To 3

Nepal Violence Spreads Beyond Sunsari; Curfews, Army Deployment As Death Toll Rises To 3

Those injured include protesters, local residents and security personnel. Public and private property has also suffered extensive damage, with dozens of vehicles and shops set on fire.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Communal violence in Nepal caused three deaths, many injured.
  • Curfews, army deployed as unrest spread across cities.
  • Dispute over religious flag during procession sparked clashes.

Communal violence that erupted in Nepal's Sunsari district has spread to several cities across the country, triggering curfews, heightened security and army deployment in multiple areas.

Over the past four days, incidents of violence, arson, vandalism, stone-pelting and clashes with police have been reported from different parts of Nepal, raising concerns over the law and order situation.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in Birgunj in Nepal's Pasra district following the unrest. The restrictions came after one person was killed and several others were injured in the violence in Sunsari district.

Death Toll Rises To Three

Three people have died in the violence so far, while dozens have been injured in separate incidents, including gunshot wounds.

Those injured include protesters, local residents and security personnel. Public and private property has also suffered extensive damage, with dozens of vehicles and shops set on fire.

Curfews Imposed, Army Deployed

As the violence spread, the local administration imposed curfews in several towns, including Inarwa, Janakpur, Siraha, Golbazar and Lahan.

Police, the Armed Police Force and the Nepal Army were deployed in sensitive areas. The army also carried out flag marches, while helicopters were used for aerial surveillance to monitor roads and other sensitive locations.

Internet surveillance was increased in several cities, additional security personnel were deployed and residents were urged to remain indoors.

President Ramchandra Poudel Appeals For Peace

Amid the escalating violence, Nepal President Ramchandra Poudel expressed deep concern over the situation in Sunsari district and surrounding areas.

He appealed to people to preserve the social, religious and ethnic harmony, tolerance, mutual understanding, brotherhood and national unity that has existed for centuries.

How The Violence Began

According to eyewitnesses and local residents, the violence began during the Bolbam Yatra in Dewanganj after a dispute broke out between Hindu devotees and members of the local Muslim community.

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Local allegations claimed that tensions had already been building over the removal of a flag hoisted on public temple land during Muharram. Despite repeated requests, the flag was allegedly not removed, leading to a confrontation between the two sides.

It is reported that on Sunday night, when the Kanwar Yatra (Bolbam) began from the same ground, the Kanwariyas were suddenly attacked.

The situation escalated into violence, with stone-pelting and clashes prompting police to use force to control the crowd.

Questions Raised Over Law And Order

As the unrest spread to other cities, questions have been raised over the functioning of the police administration.

In several locations, mobs reportedly overwhelmed the police, forcing the Nepal Army to intervene.

Security agencies said those responsible for the violence are being identified and action is being taken. However, the opposition and local residents alleged that the situation deteriorated because effective action was not taken during the initial stages.

Opposition Targets Government

The government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah has come under criticism from the opposition over its handling of the situation.

The opposition alleged that the government has confined itself to meetings, reviews and statements instead of addressing the situation on the ground.

The government has continued to hold high-level meetings while appealing for peace and promising strict action against those involved in the violence.

Normal Life Disrupted

Four days of unrest have severely affected daily life across the affected areas.

Markets remain shut, public transport has been disrupted and educational institutions have been closed. Thousands of people have remained confined to their homes amid fears of further violence.

Business activity has also come to a standstill, affecting the local economy, as authorities continue efforts to restore normalcy.

ALSO READ: Spain Faces Fresh Migrant Surge As Hundreds Swim To Ceuta, Border Security At Risk

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the communal violence in Nepal?

The violence began during the Bolbam Yatra in Dewanganj following a dispute between Hindu devotees and local Muslims. Tensions had built over the removal of a flag from temple land during Muharram.

How has the Nepalese government responded to the escalating violence?

Authorities imposed curfews, deployed police and the army, and increased internet surveillance. President Poudel appealed for peace and urged the preservation of social and religious harmony.

What has been the impact of the unrest on daily life?

Normal life is severely disrupted; markets are shut, public transport affected, and schools are closed. Thousands are confined to homes, and business activity has come to a standstill.

What is the casualty count from the violence?

So far, three people have died in the violence, and dozens, including protesters and security personnel, have been injured. Public and private property has also suffered extensive damage.

Which areas in Nepal are affected by the violence?

Originating in Sunsari district, the violence spread to cities including Birgunj, Inarwa, Janakpur, Siraha, Golbazar, and Lahan. Curfews and prohibitory orders are in effect in these affected areas.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Curfews Nepal Violence Sunsari Army Deployment Death Toll Rises To 3 In Nepal
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