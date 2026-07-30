The violence began during the Bolbam Yatra in Dewanganj following a dispute between Hindu devotees and local Muslims. Tensions had built over the removal of a flag from temple land during Muharram.
Nepal Violence Spreads Beyond Sunsari; Curfews, Army Deployment As Death Toll Rises To 3
Those injured include protesters, local residents and security personnel. Public and private property has also suffered extensive damage, with dozens of vehicles and shops set on fire.
- Communal violence in Nepal caused three deaths, many injured.
- Curfews, army deployed as unrest spread across cities.
- Dispute over religious flag during procession sparked clashes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the communal violence in Nepal?
How has the Nepalese government responded to the escalating violence?
Authorities imposed curfews, deployed police and the army, and increased internet surveillance. President Poudel appealed for peace and urged the preservation of social and religious harmony.
What has been the impact of the unrest on daily life?
Normal life is severely disrupted; markets are shut, public transport affected, and schools are closed. Thousands are confined to homes, and business activity has come to a standstill.
What is the casualty count from the violence?
So far, three people have died in the violence, and dozens, including protesters and security personnel, have been injured. Public and private property has also suffered extensive damage.
Which areas in Nepal are affected by the violence?
Originating in Sunsari district, the violence spread to cities including Birgunj, Inarwa, Janakpur, Siraha, Golbazar, and Lahan. Curfews and prohibitory orders are in effect in these affected areas.