'The Baby Is Having A Baby': Smriti Irani Pens Heartfelt Note For Mom-To-Be Karishma Tanna

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karishma Tanna reunited with former co-star Smriti Irani.

Smriti blessed pregnant Tanna, reflecting on her career start.

Tanna called the special reunion a 'full circle moment'.

Karishma Tanna expecting first child, due August 2026.

Actor Karishma Tanna's latest reunion with Smriti Irani has won over fans online. The former Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars recently met years after working together on the iconic television show, with Smriti sharing a heartfelt note for Karishma as she prepares to embrace motherhood.

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Karishma Tanna Calls Reunion A ‘Full Circle Moment’

Karishma shared glimpses of the special get-together on social media, posting photographs with Smriti Irani and her family. One of the most talked-about images showed Smriti warmly embracing the actress while lovingly holding her baby bump.

Reflecting on the reunion, Karishma described the occasion as a “full circle moment”, remembering how her television career began alongside Smriti on the iconic daily soap.

She wrote, "Started my journey with her in Kyunki. And some years later, here we are. Full circle moment. Thank you @smritiiraniofficial This was truly special!"

Smriti Irani’s Heartfelt Note For The Mom-To-Be

Responding to the reunion photographs, Smriti shared an emotional message that reflected on Karishma’s growth over the years.

“The baby is having a baby,” Smriti wrote.

She added, “And somewhere in my heart, I’m still looking at that lanky teenager racing through the corridors of a television set, unaware of the remarkable woman she would become.”

Sending her blessings for the next chapter of life, Smriti continued, “God bless you, Tanna. May your journey into motherhood be filled with grace, laughter, good health, and immeasurable love.”

She concluded with words of encouragement, writing, “The next role of your life awaits—and I know you’ll be brilliant in it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

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Karishma’s Pregnancy Journey

Karishma and businessman Varun Bangera tied the knot in 2022. Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Since sharing the news, the actress has been giving fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey, from fitness updates to celebrations with family and friends. She recently posted photographs and videos from her traditional South Indian Tulu-style baby shower and later shared moments from an intimate Godh Bharai ceremony attended by loved ones.

Announcing the pregnancy in April, the couple wrote, “A little Miracle , Our greatest gift, August 2026”.