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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Allahbadia Gives Fans First Video Introduction To Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt: WATCH

Ranveer Allahbadia Gives Fans First Video Introduction To Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt: WATCH

Ranveer Allahbadia made his relationship with Juhi Bhatt Instagram-official in April, sharing loved-up snapshots from their Masai Mara vacation.

Reported By : Arfa Javaid | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Allahbadia introduced girlfriend Juhi Bhatt through a video.
  • Filmed in Masai Mara, he urged fans' kindness.
  • Juhi hoped for positive vibes; Ranveer shared personal comfort.

Influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has given fans their first video introduction to girlfriend Juhi Bhatt after recently making their relationship public. He shared a video from their Masai Mara getaway and urged followers to welcome her with kindness. As expected, the video has gone viral online.

Juhi’s Viral Video Introduction

The video opens to show Ranveer and Juhi standing together in a safari jeep. Introducing her to his fans, Ranveer says, “Meet Juhi, and just be kind. Be sweet.”

He then jokingly adds that any criticism should be directed at him instead. Juhi quickly interjects, saying, “No, don't take it on him also, please.”

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As the clip continues, Juhi says she hopes people send only positive and happy vibes. Towards the end of the video, Ranveer reflects on his decade-long journey as a content creator, sharing that he finally feels comfortable opening up more about his personal life with his fans.

Earlier this month, Ranveer shared a picture with Juhi on the occasion of his 33rd birthday. He celebrated the special day at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

“My 33rd birthday was celebrated in Mahakaal, Ujjain. Of course, life is not going to be the same from here on. They say life changes at age 33. They say life changes after one visits Mahakaal! Couldn’t have had a more wholesome birthday,” he wrote while sharing a video from the temple.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

Ranveer had hard-launched his relationship with Juhi earlier this year. Sharing pictures from their Masai Mara trip, the podcaster wrote, “Sun, moon, stars & everything in between.” He further added, “Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world’s negatives? I have,” along with the hashtag #HardLaunchFromTheMara.

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor and content creator who reportedly hails from Dehradun. She is known for her appearances in the TV shows Tum Se Na Ho Paayega and Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. Apart from acting, she is passionate about Pilates and surfing and enjoys a substantial following on social media.

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend?

Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend is Juhi Bhatt. She is a Mumbai-based actor and content creator, known for TV shows like Tum Se Na Ho Paayega.

How did Ranveer Allahbadia introduce Juhi Bhatt to his fans?

He introduced her in a viral video from their Masai Mara getaway, asking followers to be kind. He also shared that he feels comfortable opening up about his personal life.

What is known about Juhi Bhatt's professional background?

Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor and content creator. She has appeared in TV shows such as Tum Se Na Ho Paayega and Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.

When did Ranveer Allahbadia first publicly reveal his relationship with Juhi?

Ranveer

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
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