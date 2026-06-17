Leaked Chats Of Sanchita Ugale Alleging Harassment By Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TV actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide on June 14.

Friend alleged co-star Ujjwal Sharma mentally harassed Ugale.

Purported chats show Ugale accused Sharma of exploitation, distress.

Sharma denied allegations, citing Ugale's distress from ex-boyfriend.

After Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at her Nalasopara residence on June 14, her friend and actor Indraxi Kanjilal alleged that Sanchita had been harassed by her Saajan Ghar co-star Ujjwal Sharma. Now, fresh chats purportedly linked to Sanchita have surfaced online, with Ujjwal Sharma being mentioned in the messages.

Sanchita Mentions Ujjwal In Leaked Chats

Screenshots of chats attributed to Sanchita Ugale have gone viral on social media. In one of the purported conversations, dated June 5, Sanchita allegedly told a friend that she had gone for a script reading and learned that Ujjwal was the male lead in the project.

ALSO READ| 'She Was Being Harassed': Sanchita Ugale's Death Sparks Fresh Allegations Against Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma

The friend reportedly advised her not to worry and instead focus on her work.

In another alleged chat, Sanchita described Ujjwal as a “cheap person” and expressed anger and disappointment towards him. She also accused him of exploiting women for money and taking advantage of their vulnerabilities. The messages further suggest that she believed his actions had severely affected her emotional well-being, causing her to lose confidence and struggle to express herself.

The alleged chats also show Sanchita holding Sharma responsible for causing her significant emotional distress and expressing hope that he would eventually face the consequences of his actions.

Leaked chats of #SanchitaUgale who took her life after allegedly mental harassment by a co-star, as claimed by her close friend. pic.twitter.com/ykto4xNnoZ — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 16, 2026

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral chats.

Ujjwal, however, claimed that the actor was going through a difficult time because of her ex-boyfriend and that he wasn’t in touch with her for a very long time.

“In fact, she was dating somebody else and was apparently living with that person. I haven't spoken to her in a long time; around two to two-and-a-half months. I am currently in my hometown and have not been in proper contact with her,” he told TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ| Sanchita Ugale’s Family Inconsolable As TV Actor’s Body Reaches Home After Postmortem

He added, “She was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend, and she was seeking help as well.”

Sanchita’s Mortal Remains Brought Home

Sanchita’s postmortem was completed and her mortal remains were brought home on June 16. Family members were seen grieving as they received her body and were inconsolable. The actor was best known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya and had been playing lead roles on television. Apart from TV, she had also been pursuing opportunities in films and had appeared in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Father Says Sanchita Was Troubled

Speaking to NDTV, Sanchita’s father claimed that his daughter had been under emotional distress and alleged that she was being tortured.

“Sanchita achanak depression mein chali jaati thi. Use torture kiya ja raha tha. Family Sanchita ke saath rehti thi. Halaanki, jis waqt Sanchita ne wo kadam uthaya us waqt hum uske saath nahi reh paaye. Ye hi hamari galti hai. Sanchita bahut pareshaan thi [Sanchita would suddenly slip into depression and that the family always tried to stay close to her. He added that they could not be with her at the exact moment she took the step, calling it their mistake, while saying she had been deeply troubled],” he said.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)