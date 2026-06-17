Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Thank God Yeh Film Aayi': Ravi Kishan Says 'Maa Behen' Helped Triptii Drimri Move Beyond Her 'Animal' Image

'Thank God Yeh Film Aayi': Ravi Kishan Says 'Maa Behen' Helped Triptii Drimri Move Beyond Her 'Animal' Image

Ravi Kishan has praised Triptii Dimri’s performance in Maa Behen, saying the film helped audiences see her beyond the image created by Animal.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravi Kishan praised Maa Behen for Triptii Dimri's career.
  • Film helped Dimri showcase versatility beyond her Animal role.
  • Kishan's character, Gupta Ji, is central to the film's plot.
  • Gupta Ji's death triggers chaos for Madhuri Dixit's family.

Ravi Kishan, who stars in Maa Behen, believes the film arrived at a pivotal moment in Triptii Dimri's career. According to the actor, the project has helped audiences look beyond the image closely associated with her following the blockbuster success of Animal.

ALSO READ: 'My Nerves Are Pinched': Sonu Nigam Opens Up On Health Struggle; Refuses To Cancel Shows

Ravi Kishan Calls Maa Behen A Significant Film For Triptii Dimri

Speaking to NDTV, Ravi Kishan expressed gratitude for the film and its impact on his co-star’s journey. The actor said, “Thank God yeh film aai. Thank God Tripti Dimri ke jeevan mein yeh film aayi, Maa Behen jisne unko apne Animal wale suroop se nikala bahar.”

His remarks come in the context of the widespread attention Triptii received following her appearance in Animal, the blockbuster starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. While the film significantly raised her profile and turned her into a household name, Ravi Kishan feels Maa Behen has provided a fresh platform for her to display a broader acting range.

A Different Side Of Triptii Dimri

According to Ravi Kishan, Maa Behen has helped shift the focus towards Triptii’s versatility as a performer. While Animal brought her immense popularity, he believes this latest project has given audiences an opportunity to appreciate different shades of her talent and emotional depth on screen.

ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar Was Once Slapped By Ram Gopal Varma’s Ex-Wife; Here's Why

Ravi Kishan Also Praises Madhuri Dixit

During the conversation, Ravi Kishan also talked about working alongside Madhuri Dixit. He described her as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars and suggested that some of her most acclaimed performances have often been overshadowed by the enduring popularity of iconic songs such as Dhak Dhak and Choli Ke Peeche.

Ravi Kishan’s Character Plays A Key Role In The Story

In director Suresh Triveni’s satirical comedy thriller, Ravi Kishan portrays Charitra Kumar Gupta, popularly known as Gupta Ji. The character is presented as a meddlesome neighbour whose actions become central to the unfolding chaos within the story.

Set in the fictional Adarsh Colony, the film follows a chain of complications involving a single mother, Rekha, played by Madhuri Dixit, and her two daughters. Gupta Ji’s sudden death triggers a series of unexpected events as the family finds itself caught in increasingly complicated situations while attempting to conceal what has happened.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Ravi Kishan believe Maa Behen is significant for Triptii Dimri?

Ravi Kishan believes Maa Behen helped Triptii Dimri move beyond the image closely associated with her role in Animal. He feels it provided a fresh platform to display her broader acting range and versatility.

What is Ravi Kishan's role in the film Maa Behen?

Ravi Kishan portrays Charitra Kumar Gupta, popularly known as Gupta Ji. He plays a meddlesome neighbor whose sudden death becomes central to the unfolding chaos in the story.

What event triggers the main plot of Maa Behen?

The sudden death of Ravi Kishan's character, Gupta Ji, triggers a series of unexpected events. This leads to complications for the family trying to conceal what has happened.

Besides Triptii Dimri, who else did Ravi Kishan praise?

Ravi Kishan also praised Madhuri Dixit, describing her as one of Indian cinema's biggest stars. He suggested her acclaimed performances are often overshadowed by iconic songs.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Animal Bollywood Triptii Dimri ENtertainment News Maa Behen Rabi Kishan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Thank God Yeh Film Aayi': Ravi Kishan Says 'Maa Behen' Helped Triptii Drimri Move Beyond Her 'Animal' Image
'Thank God Yeh Film Aayi': Ravi Kishan Says 'Maa Behen' Helped Triptii Drimri Move Beyond Her 'Animal' Image
Celebrities
Tom Holland Drops Major Clue That He And Zendaya May Already Be Married
Tom Holland Drops Major Clue That He And Zendaya May Already Be Married
Celebrities
'My Nerves Are Pinched': Sonu Nigam Opens Up On Health Struggle; Refuses To Cancel Shows
'My Nerves Are Pinched': Sonu Nigam Opens Up On Health Struggle; Refuses To Cancel Shows
Celebrities
Urmila Matondkar Was Once Slapped By Ram Gopal Varma’s Ex-Wife; Here's Why
Urmila Matondkar Was Once Slapped By Ram Gopal Varma’s Ex-Wife; Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget