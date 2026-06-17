Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan praised Maa Behen for Triptii Dimri's career.

Film helped Dimri showcase versatility beyond her Animal role.

Kishan's character, Gupta Ji, is central to the film's plot.

Gupta Ji's death triggers chaos for Madhuri Dixit's family.

Ravi Kishan, who stars in Maa Behen, believes the film arrived at a pivotal moment in Triptii Dimri's career. According to the actor, the project has helped audiences look beyond the image closely associated with her following the blockbuster success of Animal.

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Ravi Kishan Calls Maa Behen A Significant Film For Triptii Dimri

Speaking to NDTV, Ravi Kishan expressed gratitude for the film and its impact on his co-star’s journey. The actor said, “Thank God yeh film aai. Thank God Tripti Dimri ke jeevan mein yeh film aayi, Maa Behen jisne unko apne Animal wale suroop se nikala bahar.”

His remarks come in the context of the widespread attention Triptii received following her appearance in Animal, the blockbuster starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. While the film significantly raised her profile and turned her into a household name, Ravi Kishan feels Maa Behen has provided a fresh platform for her to display a broader acting range.

A Different Side Of Triptii Dimri

According to Ravi Kishan, Maa Behen has helped shift the focus towards Triptii’s versatility as a performer. While Animal brought her immense popularity, he believes this latest project has given audiences an opportunity to appreciate different shades of her talent and emotional depth on screen.

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Ravi Kishan Also Praises Madhuri Dixit

During the conversation, Ravi Kishan also talked about working alongside Madhuri Dixit. He described her as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars and suggested that some of her most acclaimed performances have often been overshadowed by the enduring popularity of iconic songs such as Dhak Dhak and Choli Ke Peeche.

Ravi Kishan’s Character Plays A Key Role In The Story

In director Suresh Triveni’s satirical comedy thriller, Ravi Kishan portrays Charitra Kumar Gupta, popularly known as Gupta Ji. The character is presented as a meddlesome neighbour whose actions become central to the unfolding chaos within the story.

Set in the fictional Adarsh Colony, the film follows a chain of complications involving a single mother, Rekha, played by Madhuri Dixit, and her two daughters. Gupta Ji’s sudden death triggers a series of unexpected events as the family finds itself caught in increasingly complicated situations while attempting to conceal what has happened.