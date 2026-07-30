India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMandakini Became A Star Overnight With 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'; Here's Her Story

Mandakini Became A Star Overnight With 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'; Here's Her Story

Mandakini Birthday: Born Yasmin Joseph, the 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' star became an overnight sensation after Raj Kapoor renamed her Mandakini.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Starred with major actors, then retired after 1996 film.

Actress Mandakini, who became an overnight sensation with Raj Kapoor's 1985 classic Ram Teri Ganga Maili, is celebrating her birthday today. Even decades after her debut, she continues to enjoy a loyal fan following, with her social media posts regularly attracting attention from admirers. While the world knows her as Mandakini, few are aware that the actress was born as Yasmin Joseph on July 30, 1963 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. With a British father and a Muslim mother, her striking screen presence and expressive eyes soon caught the attention of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, changing the course of her career forever.

How Yasmin Joseph Became Mandakini

Before Mandakini was finalised for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, reports suggest Dimple Kapadia was considered for the lead role. However, Raj Kapoor later spotted Yasmin Joseph after watching her in the film Mazloom and decided to cast her.

ALSO READ |  ‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaves Fans Guessing - Is That Mahesh Babu Or Sourabh Raaj Jain As Lord Vishnu?

It was Raj Kapoor who gave her the screen name Mandakini, a decision that proved to be life-changing. The film's memorable performances, along with its bold scenes for that era, turned her into one of Bollywood's biggest new stars. Her on-screen pairing with Rajiv Kapoor was also widely appreciated by audiences.

Successful Career Followed By A Quiet Life

Following the success of Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini starred alongside leading actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Aditya Pancholi. Her song 'Julie Julie Johnny Ka Dil Tumpe Aaya Julie' from Jeete Hain Shaan Se remains popular among fans even today.

ALSO READ | Sudesh Berry Hails PM Modi As ‘Vishnu Avatar’, Says He Wants To Wash His Feet And Drink The Water

In a past interview, the actress revealed that she had once signed a film opposite Kumar Gaurav, but was later replaced. She claimed the role eventually went to another actress, and she later learnt that Kumar Gaurav was unwilling to work with her.

In the 1990s, Mandakini married Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, a Buddhist monk. After her final film, Jordaar (1996), she stepped away from the film industry and largely stayed out of the public spotlight, bringing an end to a memorable Bollywood journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Mandakini retire from acting?

Mandakini stepped away from the film industry after her final film, Jordaar, in 1996. She married Dr Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, a Buddhist monk.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Kapoor Mandakini Ram Teri Ganga Mail
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bhumi Pednekar Faces Backlash After Wearing Sunglasses During Shiv Temple Ritual
Bhumi Pednekar Faces Backlash After Wearing Sunglasses During Shiv Temple Ritual
Celebrities
'Such Clothes In Treta Yuga?' Fans React To Shurpanakha And Kaikeyi's Looks In 'Ramayana'
'Such Clothes In Treta Yuga?' Fans React To Shurpanakha And Kaikeyi's Looks In 'Ramayana'
Celebrities
Salman Khan Sells Bandra Flat For Rs 3.5 Crore As New Sea-Facing Dream Home Takes Shape
Salman Khan Sells Bandra Flat For Rs 3.5 Crore As New Sea-Facing Dream Home Takes Shape
Celebrities
TV Ramayana Vs Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: How New Stars Compare With Iconic Cast
TV Ramayana Vs Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: How New Stars Compare With Iconic Cast
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget