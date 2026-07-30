Mandakini Became A Star Overnight With 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'; Here's Her Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Starred with major actors, then retired after 1996 film.

Actress Mandakini, who became an overnight sensation with Raj Kapoor's 1985 classic Ram Teri Ganga Maili, is celebrating her birthday today. Even decades after her debut, she continues to enjoy a loyal fan following, with her social media posts regularly attracting attention from admirers. While the world knows her as Mandakini, few are aware that the actress was born as Yasmin Joseph on July 30, 1963 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. With a British father and a Muslim mother, her striking screen presence and expressive eyes soon caught the attention of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, changing the course of her career forever.

How Yasmin Joseph Became Mandakini

Before Mandakini was finalised for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, reports suggest Dimple Kapadia was considered for the lead role. However, Raj Kapoor later spotted Yasmin Joseph after watching her in the film Mazloom and decided to cast her.

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It was Raj Kapoor who gave her the screen name Mandakini, a decision that proved to be life-changing. The film's memorable performances, along with its bold scenes for that era, turned her into one of Bollywood's biggest new stars. Her on-screen pairing with Rajiv Kapoor was also widely appreciated by audiences.

Successful Career Followed By A Quiet Life

Following the success of Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini starred alongside leading actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Aditya Pancholi. Her song 'Julie Julie Johnny Ka Dil Tumpe Aaya Julie' from Jeete Hain Shaan Se remains popular among fans even today.

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In a past interview, the actress revealed that she had once signed a film opposite Kumar Gaurav, but was later replaced. She claimed the role eventually went to another actress, and she later learnt that Kumar Gaurav was unwilling to work with her.

In the 1990s, Mandakini married Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, a Buddhist monk. After her final film, Jordaar (1996), she stepped away from the film industry and largely stayed out of the public spotlight, bringing an end to a memorable Bollywood journey.