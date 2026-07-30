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English NewsBusinessE20 Petrol Cuts Emissions By 30%, No Engine Failures Found, Gadkari Tells Parliament

E20 Petrol Cuts Emissions By 30%, No Engine Failures Found, Gadkari Tells Parliament

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament E20 petrol cuts carbon emissions by around 30%, with tests showing no engine failures despite a slight drop in fuel economy.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • E20 petrol may reduce fuel economy by 2-6 percent.
  • Minister Gadkari confirmed no engine failures linked to E20 fuel use.
  • E20 provides improved acceleration, 30% lower carbon emissions.

Motorists using E20 petrol could see fuel economy fall by 2 to 6 per cent, although the blend offers lower emissions and has not caused proven engine failures, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has told Parliament. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Gadkari said the impact of E20 fuel on mileage varies depending on the type and age of a vehicle.

A joint study by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) found that fuel efficiency may decline by between 2 and 6 per cent across BS-III, BS-IV and BS-VI petrol-powered two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Mileage Trade-Off

The assessment included certification tests alongside customised evaluation protocols developed with vehicle manufacturers. Gadkari said engine durability tests conducted on dynamometers, as well as extensive on-road trials, did not record any engine failures linked to the use of E20 petrol.

The minister added that E20 provides improved acceleration, better ride quality and around 30 per cent lower carbon emissions compared with E10 fuel.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Passes Vande Mataram Bill A Day After Rajya Sabha Nod

Government Defends Rollout

The E20 programme, which consists of 20 per cent ethanol blended with 80 per cent petrol, has faced criticism from opposition parties and consumer groups over concerns about compatibility with older vehicles, reduced fuel efficiency and the potential for higher maintenance costs.

Responding to those concerns, Gadkari said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme has been introduced in phases following consultations with NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies, ARAI, SIAM, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and other technical bodies.

He noted that India began ethanol blending with a pilot project in 2001 before introducing E5 in 2006. While blending levels stood at just 1.53 per cent in 2013-14, they have since increased steadily as production capacity, infrastructure and regulations expanded.

According to Gadkari, E15+ petrol has been in widespread use for more than three and a half years, while E19-E20 has been available for over two and a half years. He said more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have operated on these blends without verified evidence of widespread engine failures or breakdowns caused by ethanol.

Manufacturer service records, he added, show no abnormal corrosion, excessive wear or reduction in vehicle lifespan, with vehicle makers continuing to honour warranty claims for E20-compatible vehicles.

Also Read: 215 Academics Write To Priyanka Gandhi Over 'Gaumutra Expert' Remark On IIT Professor

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 08:12 PM (IST)
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Nitin Gadkari Monsoon Session E20 Petrol
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