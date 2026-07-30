Supreme Court Identifies Alternative Site Near Bhojshala For Friday Namaz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court ordered nearby site for Muslim Friday prayers.

Separate access routes mandated to prevent law and order issues.

Court addressed Muslim concerns over administration's prayer site.

The Supreme Court has directed that a site near the Bhojshala complex in Dhar be made available to the Muslim side for offering Friday namaz.

The court identified the land recorded as Khasra No. 596, described as "Dargah land", as a practical solution for the purpose.

Separate Access Route Ordered

The court directed that the access route to the proposed prayer site should be kept separate from the route used by Hindu devotees.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan observed that maintaining separate access routes would prevent any law and order issues.

Following the order, members of the Muslim community will be permitted to offer Friday prayers at the site between 1 PM and 3 PM.

The bench also said that if both parties mutually agree on another alternative location, that option would remain open.

Muslim Side Raises Concerns Over Compliance

During the hearing, senior advocate Huzaifa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, argued that the administration was not complying with the court's earlier order.

He submitted that Muslims were being offered a prayer site nearly 1.3 kilometres away from the disputed site and contended that the alternative land should be located nearby.

Ahmadi also used Google Maps to explain the location of the Bhojshala complex and the surrounding land to the court.

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State Cites Law And Order Concerns

Appearing for the state government, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj raised concerns over maintaining law and order.

In response, the court said that protecting citizens' religious rights is also the responsibility of the government and that it cannot step back from that duty.

While issuing the order, the court also noted that the land identified by Ahmadi is Waqf property.

What Is The Bhojshala Dispute?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had declared Bhojshala in Dhar to be an 11th-century temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

The High Court rejected the claim that the site was the Kamaluddin Mosque and directed that namaz should not be offered there.

On July 14, the Supreme Court declined to stay the High Court's ruling immediately. However, as an interim arrangement, it directed that the Muslim side be provided a place near the Bhojshala complex for Friday prayers.

The Muslim side had alleged that the administration, under pressure from Hindu organisations, was allotting a prayer site much farther away from the disputed premises.

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