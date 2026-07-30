Rubina Dilaik praised Farrhana Bhatt as
‘She Is Outstanding’: Rubina Dilaik Praises Farrhana Bhatt Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Rubina Dilaik has praised Farrhana Bhatt as a “very strong contender” on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, highlighting her grit and resilience. Rubina also admitted the first stunt challenged her confidence, while Farrhana credited her for constant support throughout the shoot.
- Rubina Dilaik praised Farrhana Bhatt's outstanding strength on KKK15.
- Rubina revealed KKK15 tests contestants beyond physical strength.
- Farrhana Bhatt credited Rubina Dilaik for vital on-set support.
Rubina Dilaik has singled out Farrhana Bhatt as one of the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, praising her resilience and performance during the reality show. Speaking at a press event, Rubina said Farrhana was “very strong” and “outstanding”, while admitting that the first stunt gave her a reality check about her own abilities. The actress also spoke about how the show pushes contestants mentally, physically and emotionally, making every challenge harder than expected. Farrhana, meanwhile, credited Rubina for supporting her throughout the shoot. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premieres on August 1.
Rubina Dilaik On Farrhana Bhatt
At a Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 press event, Rubina Dilaik spoke highly of Farrhana Bhatt and her performance during the shoot. She described her as a formidable contestant and said the women participating in the show have their own strengths. Rubina said, “She is outstanding. All the girls here, we are different in the same way. That's why we are sitting right here and giving interviews.”
When one powerhouse acknowledges another! 👑🔥— 𓆩ᴜᴍᴀʀ𓆪 (@vibewithzarr) July 30, 2026
Rubina calling out Farrhana as a solid, top-tier contender in KKK 15 proves that true strength recognizes true strength.
Absolute icons! 💪✨#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions pic.twitter.com/6WFNj2ZoUE
She also made it clear that the show cannot be judged only by physical strength. According to Rubina, the challenges test contestants on several levels, with the pressure often extending beyond the actual stunt.
‘It Tests You To Every Extent’
Speaking about the demanding nature of the series, Rubina said, “We have come back in a good space. Challenges are suffering, but it's a challenging show. Physically, mentally, emotionally, as Rubina said, it's not just flying emotionally, mentally or physically.”
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She further explained that contestants are pushed well outside their comfort zones. “It tests you to every extent. We are talking, we are talking, we are laughing about it. It's not a better experience that you enjoy the suffering from it.” Rubina also acknowledged Farhana’s strength while reflecting on her own performance.
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“So yeah, Farhana is a strong, very strong contender. So am I. But the first stunt really gave me a reality check. That maybe I'm not that strong anymore.” Her comments suggest that even experienced performers can be caught off guard by the intensity of the stunts.
Farrhana And Rubina’s Bond
Farrhana Bhatt also spoke warmly about her equation with Rubina, expressing gratitude for the support she received during the shoot. According to the actress, Rubina regularly checked on her, offered advice and helped her feel more at ease while facing unfamiliar challenges.
Their friendship has become one of the lighter aspects of the intense competition, with fellow contestants reportedly referring to their bond as “Rubihana”. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty and has been filmed in South Africa. The season features 13 contestants taking on a series of physically and mentally demanding stunts.
As the show prepares to premiere on August 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, Rubina’s comments have already added interest around Farrhana’s potential in the competition.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rubina Dilaik say about Farrhana Bhatt's performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
How did Rubina Dilaik feel about her own performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Rubina admitted that the first stunt gave her a reality check. She questioned her own strength, suggesting that even experienced performers can be caught off guard by the intensity.
What kind of challenges do contestants face on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Rubina Dilaik explained that the show tests contestants mentally, physically, and emotionally. Challenges push them outside their comfort zones, making every challenge harder than expected.
How did Rubina Dilaik support Farrhana Bhatt during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Farrhana credited Rubina for regularly checking on her and offering advice. Rubina helped Farrhana feel more at ease while facing unfamiliar challenges during the shoot.