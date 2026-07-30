Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rubina Dilaik praised Farrhana Bhatt's outstanding strength on KKK15.

Rubina revealed KKK15 tests contestants beyond physical strength.

Farrhana Bhatt credited Rubina Dilaik for vital on-set support.

Rubina Dilaik has singled out Farrhana Bhatt as one of the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, praising her resilience and performance during the reality show. Speaking at a press event, Rubina said Farrhana was “very strong” and “outstanding”, while admitting that the first stunt gave her a reality check about her own abilities. The actress also spoke about how the show pushes contestants mentally, physically and emotionally, making every challenge harder than expected. Farrhana, meanwhile, credited Rubina for supporting her throughout the shoot. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premieres on August 1.

Rubina Dilaik On Farrhana Bhatt

At a Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 press event, Rubina Dilaik spoke highly of Farrhana Bhatt and her performance during the shoot. She described her as a formidable contestant and said the women participating in the show have their own strengths. Rubina said, “She is outstanding. All the girls here, we are different in the same way. That's why we are sitting right here and giving interviews.”

When one powerhouse acknowledges another! 👑🔥



Rubina calling out Farrhana as a solid, top-tier contender in KKK 15 proves that true strength recognizes true strength.



Absolute icons! 💪✨#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions pic.twitter.com/6WFNj2ZoUE — 𓆩ᴜᴍᴀʀ𓆪 (@vibewithzarr) July 30, 2026

She also made it clear that the show cannot be judged only by physical strength. According to Rubina, the challenges test contestants on several levels, with the pressure often extending beyond the actual stunt.

‘It Tests You To Every Extent’

Speaking about the demanding nature of the series, Rubina said, “We have come back in a good space. Challenges are suffering, but it's a challenging show. Physically, mentally, emotionally, as Rubina said, it's not just flying emotionally, mentally or physically.”

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She further explained that contestants are pushed well outside their comfort zones. “It tests you to every extent. We are talking, we are talking, we are laughing about it. It's not a better experience that you enjoy the suffering from it.” Rubina also acknowledged Farhana’s strength while reflecting on her own performance.

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“So yeah, Farhana is a strong, very strong contender. So am I. But the first stunt really gave me a reality check. That maybe I'm not that strong anymore.” Her comments suggest that even experienced performers can be caught off guard by the intensity of the stunts.

Farrhana And Rubina’s Bond

Farrhana Bhatt also spoke warmly about her equation with Rubina, expressing gratitude for the support she received during the shoot. According to the actress, Rubina regularly checked on her, offered advice and helped her feel more at ease while facing unfamiliar challenges.

Their friendship has become one of the lighter aspects of the intense competition, with fellow contestants reportedly referring to their bond as “Rubihana”. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty and has been filmed in South Africa. The season features 13 contestants taking on a series of physically and mentally demanding stunts.

As the show prepares to premiere on August 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, Rubina’s comments have already added interest around Farrhana’s potential in the competition.