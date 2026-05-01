'Artists Who Built Marvel Are Being Replaced by AI': Evangeline Lilly Slams Disney Over Layoffs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Evangeline Lilly criticizes Disney for recent Marvel Studios layoffs.

She questions the studio's decision to replace artists with AI.

Lilly urges lawmakers to create protections for human creators.

The actress praises laid-off staff for their creative contributions.

Evangeline Lilly, widely recognized for her iconic role as the Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has launched a scathing public critique against Disney. In a deeply impassioned video message shared on her Instagram, the actor didn't mince words while addressing the recent wave of layoffs within Marvel Studios. With significant frustration, she accused the studio of abandoning the very individuals responsible for the franchise's monumental success, further fueling an intense industry debate regarding the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence over human creativity.

Evangeline Lilly Calls Out Disney Over Layoffs

The controversy follows reports that hundreds of artists, VFX technicians, and crew members, the backbone of Marvel’s visual storytelling were recently let go. Seeking clarity on the situation, Lilly reached out to her longtime friend and renowned concept artist, Andy Park, known for designing the original Wasp super-suit. According to the actor, Park confirmed that the layoffs were indeed taking place. "I reached out to my good friend Andy Park... and I said, 'Is this true? Is this really what's happening?' He said, 'Yeah, it's true," Lilly shared in her video.

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Expressing deep disbelief, she added, "I can't quite believe that Disney has let go of the artists who brought the Marvel Universe to life through their genius, and that the people who invented these characters and who designed them are being replaced by AI". In her accompanying caption, she was even more direct, writing, "Disney, SHAME ON YOU for turning your back on the people who built the power you are now using to throw them away".

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Calls For Legal Protection Against AI

Lilly also praised the displaced staff, saluting those "who designed and brought to life the glory days of Marvel." She emphasized her personal connection to their work, stating, "I was there. I know what you did. I know how passionately you worked round the clock to make magic happen".

Beyond criticizing the studio, the actor called for immediate government action. Addressing California lawmakers, she demanded to know why there are no protections for human creators, asking, "Where are the laws that REMOVE all human art from the AI bank?". She further questioned, "Why do they get to steal our brilliance and use it to make executives rich while the artists responsible for feeding their robots go hungry??".



