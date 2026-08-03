Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder states Indian protests follow Gandhi's peaceful legacy.

Dipke criticized government's reduced education spending, delayed NEET compensation.

CJP plans expansion, supporting student movements for systemic reforms.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said that student protesters need not look at Bangladesh or Nepal when India has the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, who inspires the world.

In an interview to PTI at his house in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke also spoke on CJP’s expansion plans, compensation to kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and allegations the state of education in India.

Dipke also dismissed exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's comment drawing a parallel between the CJP's Delhi protest against exam irregularities and the 2024 stir that ousted Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime.

“Protests in Bangladesh, Nepal are being used to defame us; we are different," he asserted.

“We showed during the recent protest in Delhi that we were following the Constitution and holding our demonstration peacefully. Parallels to the protests in Bangladesh and Nepal are being used to defame us.

“We don’t need to look at Bangladesh or Nepal when we have Mahatma Gandhi from whom the world takes inspiration to protest,” Dipke said.

People are talking about Bangladesh and Nepal protests because police brutality may have reminded them of the scenes in those countries, he said.

“The students in India were not violent or aggressive. They got their heads, arms and legs broken but displayed restraint and sat peacefully at Jantar Mantar,’’ Dipke said.

The CJP founder said education should be the prime agenda in every election. “If you don’t make education the main agenda in election, it means you are not thinking about the future. Education is an investment for the future of the country.’’ Dipke criticized the government over delay in compensation to the families of NEET exam aspirants who died by suicide.

“They (ruling party) have money to topple (state) government overnight. You can buy MPs and MLAs by spending hundreds of crores of rupees, but when it comes to the NEET victims and their kin, they look at the norms,” he said. “The government should meet our demands as soon as possible, or else we will launch another agitation,” he added.

Dipke also exhorted Gen Z “not to reach the level of BJP leaders” who abuse even in Parliament and in public rallies. “There is some difference between us and the goons and that difference should always be there,” he said.

Dipke said he supports students agitating in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in the state public service examination and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies.

“Their fight is not against any political party but against the system. We stand with their demands. If they want a CBI probe, we are going to support them in pursuing that,” he said.

“Wherever agitations will happen for education and wherever students come forward to demand their rights, we are going to stand with them, irrespective of the ruling party in that state,” Dipke said.

“The rules are the same as our fight is not against any political party. It is against the system that has led down the students of the country,’’ Dipke said.

On several prominent opposition leaders visiting Jantar Mantar to support the students’ protest, Dipke said, these leaders did not indulge in promotion of their parties or in their own promotion.

“Everyone was sensitive towards the students’ agitation. They were very sensitive towards the cause and the students. When they were on the stage at Jantar Mantar, none of these leaders spoke about their political party, but said they were there to support the students,” he said.

To query on CJP’s expansion plans, Dipke said the organization will hold a meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 5.

“The expansion of CJP will take place. Our responsibility has increased after the success of the recent protest. People’s expectations about CJP have also gone up. In the meeting on Wednesday, we will discuss our future roadmap,” he said.

Dipke said the meeting will take place at his residence and 10 to 15 people will be present. “We will also interact with other volunteers of CJP and involve them in taking the movement forward,” he added.

Dipke said there is a vast difference in education in India and abroad. “The biggest difference is that (most) foreign countries have a good infrastructure when it comes to education,” he said.

“They make you learn and grow more as a human being, a responsible citizen of that country. Our education is limited to grades. While I was studying in the US, the courses there were more practical in nature and less of it was theoretical. In India, there should be more scope for practical learning,” he said.

It is unfortunate that the present Indian government is spending less on education than the previous regime, Dipke said.

“The maximum funds should go towards education. There is no dearth of funds with the government, so I don’t understand why they are reducing expenditure on education. Education is something where the maximum spending should take place as it is the foundation of a nation,” Dipke said.

“We don’t know how much money there is in the PM Cares Fund. I think the education department could really take some help from that fund,” he said. The quality of education in the country has become unaffordable and inaccessible to the common people, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)