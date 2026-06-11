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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Dhanashree Verma’s Dance Video With Comedian Kiku Sharda Goes Viral

WATCH: Dhanashree Verma’s Dance Video With Comedian Kiku Sharda Goes Viral

Dhanashree Verma and Kiku Sharda’s dance video is set to the upbeat track Rock The Party by Bombay Rockers.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhanashree Verma's new dance video with Kiku Sharda went viral.
  • Video features a playful skit, energetic dance, and comic acts.
  • It garnered over 1.7 million views, attracting widespread fan praise.
  • Verma frequently creates viral dance content for her large online audience.

Dhanashree Verma has once again grabbed attention on social media, this time with a fun-filled dance video featuring comedian Kiku Sharda. And people have been watching it on repeat, and the numbers back it up. The video has received over 1.7 million views on Instagram.

Dhanashree Verma’s Viral Dance Video

While sharing the video, Dhanashree wrote, “Another banger with one of the finest entertainers around.”

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The video opens with a playful skit in which Dhanashree jokingly hits Kiku with a rolling pin before breaking into a lively dance routine. In another light-hearted moment, she is seen pretending to play a guitar before the duo launch into a series of energetic dance moves and comic acts.

Set to Rock The Party by Bombay Rockers from the 2003 film Rocky Handsome, the video blends choreography, humour, and nostalgia.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Social Media Users Are Loving It

People who watched the video are loving every bit of it. Kubbra Sait wrote, “Loveeeeee!!! Don’t stopppppppp.”

“Haahaha sahiiii,” said Aparshakti Khurana. 

Salim Merchant dropped a fire emoticon. 

A fourth posted, “Super love the choreography.”

“Cutiessss Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree. My favv songgg!! Big love,” said yet another social media user. 

One more comment read, “Such fun choreographies you do Dhanashree! Loveee them.”

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Dhanashree is no stranger to viral dance content. Over the years, she has shared numerous choreography videos and collaborations that have amassed millions of views across social media. She currently enjoys a strong online presence, with more than 5.9 million followers on Instagram.

For those unaware, Dhanashree was previously married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple tied the knot in 2020 before officially parting ways last year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Dhanashree Verma collaborate with for her latest viral dance video?

Dhanashree Verma collaborated with comedian Kiku Sharda for her latest viral dance video. Their video blends choreography, humour, and nostalgia.

How popular is Dhanashree Verma's dance video with Kiku Sharda?

The video has garnered significant attention, receiving over 1.7 million views on Instagram. Fans are watching it on repeat due to its fun-filled content.

What song is featured in Dhanashree Verma's viral dance video?

The video is set to 'Rock The Party' by Bombay Rockers. This song is from the 2003 film Rocky Handsome, adding a nostalgic element.

What is Dhanashree Verma known for on social media?

Dhanashree Verma is known for sharing numerous viral choreography videos and collaborations. She has a strong online presence with over 5.9 million Instagram followers.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kiku Sharda Viral Dhanashree Verma Dance Video Yuzvendra Chahal
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