Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral images add excitement to actress's new chapter.

Television actress Jennifer Winget is once again making headlines, this time for her wedding celebrations. Days after tying the knot with longtime partner William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK, unseen photographs from the couple's Haldi ceremony have surfaced online, delighting fans. The vibrant pictures have quickly gone viral, with admirers showering the newlyweds with love and congratulatory messages.

Jennifer Winget's Haldi Look Wins Hearts

For her Haldi ceremony, Jennifer Winget looked radiant in a beautiful green lehenga paired with subtle makeup, keeping her look elegant and understated. Groom William Ishmael complemented her in a white kurta teamed with a green stole.

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Interestingly, while the bride and groom opted for shades of green and white, the guests embraced the traditional Haldi theme by wearing yellow outfits.

The photographs also capture Jennifer enjoying the celebrations, dancing with her friends and sharing joyful moments throughout the ceremony. In one of the viral images, a close friend is seen applying turmeric to the bride as part of the traditional ritual.

The unseen pictures were shared by one of Jennifer's friends on Instagram and have since received an outpouring of affection from fans across social media.

Jennifer And William Married In UK

Jennifer Winget married longtime boyfriend William Ishmael in a private wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom on July 16, attended only by close family members and friends.

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The wedding marked a new chapter in the actress's life following her divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover. Since news of the marriage emerged, fans have been celebrating the couple's journey, with the newly surfaced Haldi photographs adding to the excitement surrounding their wedding festivities.