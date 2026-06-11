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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira Shares BTS Pics Ahead Of Opening Ceremony In Mexico City

FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira Shares BTS Pics Ahead Of Opening Ceremony In Mexico City

FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira reflected on what she described as a "non-stop" week of rehearsals and expressed her excitement about finally taking the stage.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shakira shared rehearsal glimpses before FIFA World Cup ceremony.
  • Shakira performs 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy at the ceremony.
  • Multiple artists perform, supporting children's education through fund.
  • Main Mexico City ceremony kicks off largest 2026 World Cup.

With just hours to go before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, global superstar Shakira appears more than ready for the biggest stage in football. The singer on Thursday gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her final preparations for the tournament's opening ceremony, as she shared glimpses from an intense week of rehearsals ahead of her much-awaited performance in Mexico City.

Shakira To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2026

The global popstar took to her Instagram account to post a series of pictures showing her rehearsing with dancers and crew members as preparations entered the final stretch before the grand event.

The images captured the singer fully immersed in rehearsals as she fine-tuned her performance for what is expected to be one of the most-watched musical events of the year.

Alongside the pictures, Shakira reflected on what she described as a "non-stop" week of rehearsals and expressed her excitement about finally taking the stage.

"It has been a non-stop rehearsal week for us, we are ready!! Can't wait to see you all tomorrow at the @fifaworldcup Opening Ceremony," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

According to ABC News, Shakira is set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Nigerian music star Burna Boy. The Mexico City ceremony will mark the song's first live performance before a global audience.

The opening ceremony is expected to feature an impressive lineup of artists from across the world. Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla are all scheduled to perform. FIFA has also confirmed that Ryan Castro will join J Balvin during the celebrations.

Adding further star power to the event, Hollywood actor Salma Hayek Pinault will make a special appearance as one of FIFA World Cup 2026's ambassadors.

Football fans will also witness two special musical moments before the tournament opener. Alejandro Fernandez will perform Mexico's national anthem, while South African star Tyla will sing South Africa's national anthem ahead of the opening match.

Dai Dai forms part of FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund campaign, which aims to raise 100 million dollars by the end of the tournament to help provide children around the world with access to education and football opportunities.

This year's FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest in the tournament's history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Mexico, Canada and the United States. To celebrate the expanded tournament, FIFA has planned three opening ceremonies across the three host nations, with Mexico City hosting the first and most prominent celebration.

The opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium will take place approximately 90 minutes before the opening match and is expected to run for around 16 minutes and 30 seconds, as per reports.

For fans in India, the ceremony will begin at 11 p.m. IST and will be broadcast on Unite8 Sports channels, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. It will also be available for live streaming on Zee5.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which artist is performing the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Shakira is set to perform at the opening ceremony.

Where and when will the main FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The main opening ceremony will be held in Mexico City. Shakira expressed her excitement to perform there, following an intense week of rehearsals, just hours before the event.

How many opening ceremonies will the 2026 FIFA World Cup feature?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature three opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Mexico City will host the first and most prominent celebration.

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira FIFA World Cup 2026 ENtertainment News
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