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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘You Deserve A Special Place In Hell’: Ashish Chanchlani Reacts After AI Video Of Sara Tendulkar Goes Viral

‘You Deserve A Special Place In Hell’: Ashish Chanchlani Reacts After AI Video Of Sara Tendulkar Goes Viral

Ashish Chanchlani said those who misuse artificial intelligence to manipulate photos and videos of women deserve a “special place in hell”.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashish Chanchlani condemned AI manipulation of women's images.
  • His remarks followed a viral AI-altered Sara Tendulkar video.
  • Chanchlani urged strict laws and jailing AI content perpetrators.
  • The manipulated video altered clothing, raising AI misuse concerns.

Actor and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has strongly criticised people who use artificial intelligence to manipulate pictures and videos of women and circulate them online. His remarks came after an AI-manipulated video featuring Sara Tendulkar went viral on social media.

‘You Deserve A Special Place In Hell’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashish wrote, “You deserve a special place in hell if you are using AI to modify pictures and videos of girls.”

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He called it one of the “worst” things people can do online, and added, “It’s like the worst thing to do on the Internet, and people who support it should be jailed. Hopefully, a strict law is passed.”

Responding to his own post, Ashish said he would continue to stand by his position even if people tried to divert the discussion by bringing up other issues.

“Anyone who opposes this tweet, I will never agree with you. If you nullify this argument by bringing other issues and trying to soften its impact, I would still keep my stance,” he wrote.

He further added, “What is wrong is wrong. You all can keep arguing on this.”

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Viral AI Video Of Sara Tendulkar

Ashish’s comments came after a video purportedly featuring Sara Tendulkar went viral online. The video showed her in a sports bra and shorts and was widely reposted on social media, with some users later raising concerns that it had been digitally altered using AI.

The original footage reportedly showed Sara leaving a building while being photographed by paparazzi before getting into her car. In the original video, she was seen wearing a black T-shirt and black trousers.

The manipulated version was subsequently circulated widely across social media platforms, prompting concerns over the misuse of AI to create altered images and videos of women.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ashish Chanchlani's recent criticism about?

He strongly criticized the use of AI to manipulate and circulate pictures and videos of women online. He stated that those who do this deserve a

What prompted Ashish Chanchlani's comments on AI manipulation?

His remarks came after an AI-manipulated video of Sara Tendulkar went viral online. The video showed her in a sports bra and shorts, which was not her original attire.

What action did Ashish Chanchlani suggest for those who manipulate videos with AI?

He said those who support such actions should be jailed and hoped for a strict law to be passed. He called it

How did the AI-manipulated video of Sara Tendulkar differ from the original?

The original footage showed Sara Tendulkar in a black T-shirt and trousers. The AI-manipulated version depicted her in a sports bra and shorts.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Sara Tendulkar Ashish Chanchlani
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