Sonu Nigam Claims T-Series And Zee Music Banned Him After Copyright Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nigam risked career, championing artists' rights for greater purpose.

Sonu Nigam has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his career, claiming that leading music labels T-Series and Zee Music stopped working with him after he spoke out about copyright and royalty rights for singers. Speaking candidly on Komal Nahta's Game Changers podcast, the veteran singer reflected on how his decision affected his career and why he never regretted taking a stand.

Sonu Nigam Recalls Being 'Banned' By Music Labels

During the interview, Sonu Nigam said that while he was enjoying immense success at the peak of his career, his decision to raise the issue of copyright and royalties changed everything.

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"My time came, then went, and now it's back again. It's all a matter of time. When I was at the peak of my career, people showered me with so much love. My albums would release, people would go crazy for them, and even my posters would sell. Then I raised the issue of copyright. After that, T-Series banned me. Zee Music also stopped working with me. They said, 'He has become an activist," he said.

The singer admitted he never expected such a response and believed the matter would eventually be resolved. However, as opportunities gradually disappeared, he realised that while he could be prevented from recording songs, no one could stop him from performing live on stage.

Sonu also noted that the industry has changed significantly over the years. According to him, the very music companies that once distanced themselves from him are now paying royalties to singers.

"Today, we meet with love, sit together and even share meals. Someone had to take the first step," he added.

'I Was Willing To Risk My Career,' Says Sonu Nigam

Reflecting on his fight for artists' rights, Sonu Nigam said he always believed it was part of a greater purpose. He revealed that he felt a responsibility to continue the work that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had initiated but could not complete.

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The singer said he was prepared to put his career at risk because he believed someone had to speak up for the rights of singers. He added that once the law changed, music companies realised the demands for fair royalties were justified, leading to a gradual improvement in their relationship with artists.

On the professional front, Sonu Nigam is gearing up for his Revolution concert at London's OVO Arena Wembley on August 23. He will then embark on his Revolution India Tour 2026, beginning in October, with performances planned across several cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jodhpur. The tour is scheduled to conclude in March 2027.