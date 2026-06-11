Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback Hinges On Rs 700 Crore Box Office Gamble

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's Matrubhoomi details 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

This patriotic drama is tentatively releasing August 14, 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed King film is due 2025.

Both superstars' movies will inevitably face box office comparisons.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan remain two of the most influential names in Hindi cinema. From dominating the box office throughout the 1990s to continuing their reign today, both stars have enjoyed extraordinary longevity in the industry. Now in their 60s, they are still captivating audiences as leading men, proving that their star power remains unmatched.

Although neither actor has released a film in 2026 so far, fans are eagerly awaiting their highly anticipated comebacks. With their upcoming projects carrying enormous expectations and substantial investments, industry attention is firmly fixed on what lies ahead.

Salman Khan Set To Headline Matrubhoomi

Salman Khan’s next film is Matrubhoomi, a project that was previously titled Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 2020.

In the film, Salman portrays Colonel B Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. The patriotic drama aims to bring the story of courage and sacrifice to the big screen.

Matrubhoomi was initially scheduled for release on April 17, but the launch was later postponed. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the makers may bring the film to cinemas on August 14.

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The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangda Singh opposite Salman Khan in the lead role. Although the makers have not officially disclosed the budget, several reports estimate it to be between Rs 200 crore and Rs 350 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan Gears Up For King

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Dunki, which was released in December 2023. After a gap of nearly three years, the superstar is set to return to cinemas with King.

The makers had already announced the film’s release date in 2025. Footage revealed in the teaser indicates that Shah Rukh will be seen performing action sequences on an even bigger scale than those showcased in Jawan and Pathaan.

King is a multi-starrer featuring an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

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No Direct Box Office Clash

While Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are not heading for a direct box office showdown, discussions are likely to intensify once both films complete their theatrical runs.

As 2027 begins, industry watchers and fans alike will undoubtedly compare the performances of Matrubhoomi and King, debating which film emerged as the bigger box office success. For now, however, audiences can only wait and watch as two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars prepare for their next cinematic chapters.