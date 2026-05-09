Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shakira unveils new World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy.

Katy Perry, Lisa to headline multiple opening ceremonies.

Canadian, US ceremonies feature Bublé, Morissette, Future.

Mexican and global artists join diverse cultural performances.

As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026, it's not just the football drawing attention. The tournament is already generating buzz for its ambitious entertainment line-up, with global icons like Katy Perry and BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly set to take centre stage. Add to that Shakira’s upcoming anthem and multiple opening ceremonies across North America and the spectacle promises to be bigger than ever.

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Shakira Teases New World Cup Anthem ‘Dai Dai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Shakira has unveiled plans for a new FIFA World Cup anthem titled "Dai Dai", created in collaboration with Nigeria’s Burna Boy. The track blends reggaetón with Afrobeats and is set for release on May 14.

The Colombian star revealed that the music video was filmed at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, featuring her stepping onto the pitch in a blue skirt and yellow top with a football.

Katy Perry And Lisa Lead Opening Ceremony Line-Up

According to reprts by The Sun and The New York Times, Katy Perry and Lisa are among the headlines acts expected to perform at the opening ceremonies hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Each host nation will stage its own curtain-raiser, setting the tone for the tournament.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where Mexico will face South Africa. Meanwhile, on June 12, Canada’s clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto is expected to feature performances by Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara.

On the same day, the United States will begin their campaign against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Katy Perry is set to headline the event, joined by rapper Future, DJ Sanjoy and Paraguayan artist Marilina Bogado.

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Global Artists Add To The Spectacle

The musical line-up doesn’t stop there. Reports also link K-pop superstar Lisa to the wider ceremony celebrations. In Mexico, audiences can expect performances by Grammy-winning rock band Maná, alongside Alejandro Fernández, Belinda and Los Ángeles Azules. South African artist Tyla is also among the names associated with the opening events.

Additional performers expected across various ceremonies include J Balvin, Danny Ocean and Elyanna, making it a truly global showcase of music and culture.

The celebrations are set to extend beyond the opening matches. Events in the United States will also tie in with the country’s 250th Independence anniversary on July 4, adding another layer of significance to the tournament.

The World Cup final is scheduled for July 19 in New York, although FIFA has yet to confirm performers for the closing ceremony or halftime show.