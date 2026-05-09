Global icons like Katy Perry and Lisa from BLACKPINK are reportedly set to perform. Shakira will release a new anthem, and artists like Burna Boy, Michael Bublé, and Alanis Morissette are also expected to feature.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Tyla To Lead Star-Studded Opening Ceremonies – Report
FIFA World Cup 2026 to feature Katy Perry, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more at opening ceremonies across USA, Canada and Mexico. Full details inside.
- Shakira unveils new World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy.
- Katy Perry, Lisa to headline multiple opening ceremonies.
- Canadian, US ceremonies feature Bublé, Morissette, Future.
- Mexican and global artists join diverse cultural performances.
As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026, it's not just the football drawing attention. The tournament is already generating buzz for its ambitious entertainment line-up, with global icons like Katy Perry and BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly set to take centre stage. Add to that Shakira’s upcoming anthem and multiple opening ceremonies across North America and the spectacle promises to be bigger than ever.
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Shakira Teases New World Cup Anthem ‘Dai Dai’
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Shakira has unveiled plans for a new FIFA World Cup anthem titled "Dai Dai", created in collaboration with Nigeria’s Burna Boy. The track blends reggaetón with Afrobeats and is set for release on May 14.
The Colombian star revealed that the music video was filmed at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, featuring her stepping onto the pitch in a blue skirt and yellow top with a football.
Katy Perry And Lisa Lead Opening Ceremony Line-Up
According to reprts by The Sun and The New York Times, Katy Perry and Lisa are among the headlines acts expected to perform at the opening ceremonies hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Each host nation will stage its own curtain-raiser, setting the tone for the tournament.
The World Cup kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where Mexico will face South Africa. Meanwhile, on June 12, Canada’s clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto is expected to feature performances by Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara.
On the same day, the United States will begin their campaign against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Katy Perry is set to headline the event, joined by rapper Future, DJ Sanjoy and Paraguayan artist Marilina Bogado.
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Global Artists Add To The Spectacle
The musical line-up doesn’t stop there. Reports also link K-pop superstar Lisa to the wider ceremony celebrations. In Mexico, audiences can expect performances by Grammy-winning rock band Maná, alongside Alejandro Fernández, Belinda and Los Ángeles Azules. South African artist Tyla is also among the names associated with the opening events.
Additional performers expected across various ceremonies include J Balvin, Danny Ocean and Elyanna, making it a truly global showcase of music and culture.
The celebrations are set to extend beyond the opening matches. Events in the United States will also tie in with the country’s 250th Independence anniversary on July 4, adding another layer of significance to the tournament.
The World Cup final is scheduled for July 19 in New York, although FIFA has yet to confirm performers for the closing ceremony or halftime show.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
When and where is Shakira's new World Cup anthem being released?
Shakira's new anthem, 'Dai Dai,' created with Burna Boy, is set for release on May 14. The music video was filmed at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Will there be multiple opening ceremonies for the World Cup?
Yes, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will have multiple opening ceremonies across North America. Each host nation will stage its own curtain-raiser event.
What can be expected from the opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada?
The opening ceremony in Toronto on June 12, featuring Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, is expected to include performances by Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, and Alessia Cara.
Are there any special events tied to the US ceremonies?
Yes, events in the United States will coincide with the country's 250th Independence anniversary on July 4, adding extra significance to the tournament celebrations.