With intermittent rainfall across Delhi-NCR and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra disrupting movement in several parts of western Uttar Pradesh, many students and parents are wondering whether schools are functioning normally today, August 6. While weather conditions have raised concerns about commuting, the status of schools differs across Delhi and neighbouring districts.

As of August 6, schools in Delhi remain open, as no city-wide holiday has been declared by the authorities due to rainfall. Although showers have been reported in several areas of the National Capital Region, there has been no official announcement suspending classes across the capital.

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Delhi Schools Continue Regular Classes Despite Rain Forecast

Rainfall has been recorded in different parts of Delhi and nearby NCR cities, and the weather is expected to remain unsettled throughout the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies along with very light to light rainfall at most places, while a few areas may receive moderate showers.

The IMD has also indicated that waterlogging in low-lying areas could affect road traffic and slow down daily travel. For August 6, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Despite these weather conditions, there has been no blanket closure of schools in Delhi. Students and parents are advised not to rely on social media rumours or assume schools are closed because of rain. Any decision regarding school holidays, revised timings or online classes will only be valid if announced by the Delhi government, the Directorate of Education or the respective school administration.

Ghaziabad Schools Closed Till August 12 Due To Kanwar Yatra

Unlike Delhi, educational institutions in Ghaziabad are closed because of the Kanwar Yatra and not due to rainfall.

As reported by news agency PTI earlier this week, the district administration has directed all schools from nursery to Class 12, along with colleges, universities and technical institutions, to remain closed from August 4 to August 12. The move has been taken to ensure student safety and facilitate traffic management as large numbers of Kanwariyas continue to pass through the district.

The order covers institutions affiliated with the Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, ICSE, the madrassa board and other recognised education boards.

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Meerut, Muzaffarnagar Also Announce Temporary School Closures

The Kanwar Yatra has also led to temporary closure of educational institutions in other districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities in Meerut have directed schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions to remain shut until August 12 because of heavy pilgrim movement and related traffic arrangements. Muzaffarnagar has also announced temporary school closures during the Kanwar Yatra period.

However, students scheduled to appear for examinations should note that previously notified exams will be conducted according to the existing timetable. Candidates should follow instructions issued by their respective schools or colleges.

Students and parents are advised to distinguish between weather-related disruptions and administrative closures linked to the Kanwar Yatra. Before making travel or attendance decisions, they should check out official notifications issued by their schools and local authorities for the latest updates.

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