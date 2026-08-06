Tarun Tejpal Found Guilty By Bombay High Court In 2013 Tehelka Rape Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court convicted Tarun Tejpal, overturning 2021 acquittal.

Case originated from 2013 sexual assault allegations.

Goa government appealed 2021 acquittal, citing ignored evidence.

Court will now determine sentence after considering arguments.

The Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Wednesday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case, overturning a trial court's decision that had acquitted him of all charges in 2021.

A division bench comprising Justice Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamdar allowed the Goa government's appeal against the acquittal and held Tejpal guilty. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence at a later stage. The detailed judgment is yet to be released.

Tejpal was present in court when the verdict was pronounced. The ruling marks a significant development in a case that has remained in the spotlight for more than a decade.

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Case Stems From Alleged Assault During 2013 ThinkFest

The case dates back to November 2013, when a junior woman colleague at Tehelka accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting and raping her during the publication's ThinkFest event in Goa.

Following the allegations, the Goa Police registered an FIR suo motu and later arrested Tejpal.

The case subsequently went to trial before a sessions court in Mapusa.

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High Court Reverses 2021 Acquittal

In May 2021, the Mapusa sessions court acquitted Tejpal of all charges, citing insufficient evidence and extending the benefit of doubt to the accused.

The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, arguing that the trial court had failed to properly appreciate the evidence on record.

During the appeal, the state contended that the trial court had focused excessively on the survivor's conduct and background while overlooking crucial evidence, including an email in which Tejpal apologised. Accepting the state's submissions, the High Court set aside the acquittal and convicted Tejpal. The court will now conduct a separate hearing to determine the sentence.