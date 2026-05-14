Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer 'The Skin Doctor' arrested for posts about Sunjay Kapur.

Kapur family filed complaint regarding questioning of death circumstances.

Influencer granted bail, case deemed baseless by lawyer.

Legal dispute continues over Sunjay Kapur's substantial inheritance.

Delhi Police arrested a social media influencer known as “The Skin Doctor” for allegedly posting objectionable content about industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s family following his death. In a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, the influencer reportedly questioned the circumstances surrounding Kapur’s death and raised doubts about his will. Following this, he was interrogated by the police before being taken into custody.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the Kapur family over the social media posts.

“According to sources, a complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family, following which the police initiated action and arrested the accused influencer. Further investigation in the case is underway,” news agency ANI posted on X.

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‘The Skin Doctor’ Granted Bail

However, the influencer was granted bail within five hours of his arrest, according to senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani. He described the case as “baseless and frivolous” and claimed that the court observed that the influencer “did not do anything wrong”.

“A prominent influencer, The Skin Doctor, was arrested by the Delhi Police today on a baseless and frivolous case. When the night magistrate granted him bail within five hours at 10 PM tonight, the honourable court made it clear that he had done nothing wrong,” Jethmalani wrote on X.

He further stated that advocate Ravi Sharma, assisted by Siddharth Handa, appeared on behalf of the influencer.

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Jethmalani also alleged that the Delhi Police was questioned by the court over the urgency of the arrest in a case that, according to him, lacked any legal basis.

“Sources say that the Delhi Police were pulled up by the court and asked who pressured them to carry out the arrest. The case has no legal grounds, none whatsoever. But there is more to this than what meets the eye. Why was he arrested in such haste? Who ordered his arrest? More questions will be asked and more answers will come out soon,” he added.

A prominent influencer, @theskindoctor13, was arrested by the Delhi Police today on a baseless and frivolous case. When the night magistrate gave him bail within 5 hours at 10 PM tonight, it was made clear by the honorable court that he did not do anything wrong.



Advocate… — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) May 13, 2026

Who Is ‘The Skin Doctor’?

‘The Skin Doctor’ is a social media influencer with a massive online following. His real name is Dr Neelam Singh.

He has around 9.02 lakh followers on X, where his bio reads, “I’m not important; what I say is.” His listed location on the platform is Antarctica.

On Instagram, he has over 1.05 lakh followers. His bio describes him as “A socio-politically aware dermatologist” and also carries the request - “Pl don’t inbox medical problems.”

His YouTube channel bio reads, “A Dermatologist speaking on social issues.” The platform currently has around 1.20 lakh subscribers, built through just 34 videos.

Sunjay Kapur’s Death, Legal Dispute

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 last year during a polo match after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. His mother, Rani Kapur, later claimed that there were “unexplained circumstances” surrounding the incident. However, British medical authorities concluded that his death was due to natural causes.

Following his death, reports stated that Kapur left behind assets estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore. A legal dispute over the inheritance is currently ongoing between his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, and his children, Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor, from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.

Last month, the Delhi High Court directed that Sunjay Kapur’s assets and bank accounts should remain untouched until the matter is resolved.