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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Mere Paise Kha Gaya’: Farah Khan Jokes About Akshay Kumar’s Daily Helicopter Rides To Tees Maar Khan Set

‘Mere Paise Kha Gaya’: Farah Khan Jokes About Akshay Kumar’s Daily Helicopter Rides To Tees Maar Khan Set

Farah Khan recalls how Akshay Kumar travelled to the Tees Maar Khan set by helicopter every day while shooting in Malshej Ghat.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled Akshay Kumar's daily helicopter commute during filming.
  • Akshay flew daily to Malshej Ghat, surprising the film crew.
  • Khan humorously accused him of exhausting the film's budget.
  • The film 'Tees Maar Khan' later gained cult status.

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared a surprising memory from the 2010 comedy, revealing that Akshay Kumar would travel to the shooting location by helicopter every singer day. The amusing revelation surfaced during a recent promotional interaction for Bhoot Bangla, where Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav reminisced about their past projects together.

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Akshay Kumar’s Daily Helicopter Commute Shocked The Team

Looking back at the filming of Tees Maar Khan in Malshej Ghat, Farah explained that most of the cast and crew chose to stay near the location due to the long journey from Mumbai.

Sharing the memory, she said, “We were shooting for Tees Maar Khan in Malshej. The call time was 8 am every day. Everyone stayed there because it was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. But Akshay would go home every evening after pack-up and return by 7:45 the next morning.”

The revelation left Rajpal Yadav stunned. Spotting his reaction, Farah and Akshay playfully asked him, “Bolo kaise?” [Tell us how?]

With Rajpal unable to guess the answer, Akshay casually disclosed, “I travelled by helicopter.”

His response instantly sparked laughter among everyone present.

Farah Khan's Funny Dig At Akshay Kumar

Farah admitted that she had never seen anything quite like it before.

“For the first time in my life, I saw an actor treat a helicopter like a taxi. But to his credit, he was always on time.”

Akshay was quick to defend himself, pointing out that his travel arrangements were not inconveniencing anyone.

“But how was it anybody’s problem? I was the producer myself.”

Farah immediately responded, “And so was I.”

The light-hearted exchange continued when she jokingly accused him of exhausting the film's budget.

“Mere saare paise kha gaya." [Spent all my money on him.]

A visibly surprised Akshay shot back, “Main paise kha gaya? [I spend all the money?] You made the most money on that film!”

Farah then burst into laughter before adding, “Call Ronnie and ask him about our money.”

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Tees Maar Khan’s Unexpected Return

Released in 2010, Tees Maar Khan marked Farah Khan’s third directorial venture after the success of Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. Although the comedy earned around Rs 84 crore at the domestic box office, it received a mixed-to-negative response from critics when it first hit cinemas.

Over time, however, audience perception shifted. The film gradually developed a dedicated fan following, with viewers revisiting its comic moments, memorable dialogues and popular songs years after its release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unique commute did Akshay Kumar use while filming Tees Maar Khan?

Akshay Kumar commuted daily by helicopter to the Malshej Ghat shooting location. This was surprising as most cast and crew stayed near the remote set.

Why did Akshay Kumar travel by helicopter for the shooting?

The shooting location was a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. Akshay chose to go home every evening and return by 7:45 AM via helicopter.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Akshay Kumar Celebrity News Bollywood ENtertainment News Tees Maar Khan
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