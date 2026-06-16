Sanchita Ugale was a television actress recognised for her work in shows like Kumkum Bhagya. She was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara, Maharashtra, on June 14.
Sanchita Ugale's Brother Links Death To Sushant Singh Rajput, Shows Last 'It's Again 14 June' Post
Actress Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Maharashtra's Nalasopara area. Her brother has drawn comparisons with Sushant Singh Rajput's death and called for a detailed investigation.
- Actress Sanchita Ugale found dead at her Nalasopara residence.
- Her brother linked her death to industry pressure, June 14.
- Ugale's final Instagram post referenced Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
- AICWA demands detailed inquiry, emphasizing industry mental health support.
The death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has left her family, friends and colleagues devastated. The actress, recognised for her work in shows including Kumkum Bhagya, was found dead at her residence in Maharashtra’s Nalasopara area on June 14. As investigations continue, remarks made by her brother have drawn significant attention after he linked her death to that of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
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Brother Claims Similarities Between The Two Deaths
A day after the incident, Sanchita’s brother, Akash Satish Ugale, spoke about what he believes are similarities between his sister’s death and the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.
According to Akash, both actors faced intense pressure while working in the entertainment industry. He also pointed to the fact that both deaths occurred on June 14, six years apart.
Speaking to IANS, he said, "He committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying."
Nalasopara, Maharashtra: On the demise of his sister, actress Sanchita Ugale, Akash Satish Ugale says, "My name is Akash Satish Ugle. Yesterday, my sister, Sanchita Machhindra Ugle, died by suicide... In her latest post yesterday, she referred to Sushant Singh Rajput, the famous… pic.twitter.com/zbi40bda2m— IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2026
Focus Turns To Sanchita’s Final Social Media Post
Akash also talked about what he described as a significant detail from his sister’s social media activity.
He showed that Sanchita’s last Instagram reel was shared in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary and reportedly carried the message, "It’s again 14 June."
Referring to the post, he further stated, "Just 1 day ago, meaning yesterday, she posted an Instagram reel in which it was written, 'It’s again 14 June'. This means that 14th June is happening again and yesterday itself she also committed suicide."
ALSO READ: Who Was Sanchita Ugale? Kumkum Bhagya Actress Found Dead At Home
AICWA Demands Detailed Probe
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a high-level inquiry into the actress’s death. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a transparent and comprehensive investigation.
The organisation said every possible angle should be examined while also stressing the importance of stronger mental health support systems within the entertainment industry.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Sanchita Ugale?
What comparisons did Sanchita Ugale's brother make regarding her death?
Her brother, Akash Satish Ugale, linked her death to Sushant Singh Rajput's. He cited intense industry pressure and noted that both deaths occurred on June 14.
What was the significance of Sanchita Ugale's final social media post?
Her last Instagram reel was a memorial for Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary. It reportedly carried the message
What action has the All India Cine Workers Association taken regarding Sanchita Ugale's death?
The AICWA has called for a high-level inquiry and a comprehensive investigation. They also stressed the importance of stronger mental health support systems within the entertainment industry.