Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Sanchita Ugale found dead at her Nalasopara residence.

Her brother linked her death to industry pressure, June 14.

Ugale's final Instagram post referenced Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

AICWA demands detailed inquiry, emphasizing industry mental health support.

The death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has left her family, friends and colleagues devastated. The actress, recognised for her work in shows including Kumkum Bhagya, was found dead at her residence in Maharashtra’s Nalasopara area on June 14. As investigations continue, remarks made by her brother have drawn significant attention after he linked her death to that of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

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Brother Claims Similarities Between The Two Deaths

A day after the incident, Sanchita’s brother, Akash Satish Ugale, spoke about what he believes are similarities between his sister’s death and the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

According to Akash, both actors faced intense pressure while working in the entertainment industry. He also pointed to the fact that both deaths occurred on June 14, six years apart.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "He committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying."

Nalasopara, Maharashtra: On the demise of his sister, actress Sanchita Ugale, Akash Satish Ugale says, "My name is Akash Satish Ugle. Yesterday, my sister, Sanchita Machhindra Ugle, died by suicide... In her latest post yesterday, she referred to Sushant Singh Rajput, the famous… pic.twitter.com/zbi40bda2m — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2026

Focus Turns To Sanchita’s Final Social Media Post

Akash also talked about what he described as a significant detail from his sister’s social media activity.

He showed that Sanchita’s last Instagram reel was shared in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary and reportedly carried the message, "It’s again 14 June."

Referring to the post, he further stated, "Just 1 day ago, meaning yesterday, she posted an Instagram reel in which it was written, 'It’s again 14 June'. This means that 14th June is happening again and yesterday itself she also committed suicide."

ALSO READ: Who Was Sanchita Ugale? Kumkum Bhagya Actress Found Dead At Home

AICWA Demands Detailed Probe

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a high-level inquiry into the actress’s death. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a transparent and comprehensive investigation.

The organisation said every possible angle should be examined while also stressing the importance of stronger mental health support systems within the entertainment industry.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)