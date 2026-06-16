‘Pay 50 Lakh, Apologise In Seven Days’: Kala Hiran Producer Sends Notice To Govind Namdev

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Amit Jani served legal notice to actor Govind Namdev.

Actor Sonu Mmishra quit, citing ethical concerns about the film.

Salman Khan sought court stay, citing personality rights violation.

The film

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has escalated the controversy surrounding the film by sending a legal notice to veteran actor Govind Namdev. The move comes after Namdev publicly criticised the project, claiming that the final film was “completely different from what he had shot for”. The actor also said that after watching the trailer, he felt “used” and insisted he would never be part of a film against Salman Khan.

Jani, however, has rejected those allegations, maintaining that Namdev was fully aware of the nature of the project and its creative direction. According to the producer, the actor had even agreed to be involved in a proposed sequel.

Amit Jani Sends Legal Notice To Govind Namdev

Announcing the development on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jani revealed that a legal notice had been issued to Namdev and warned of further action if his demands were not met.

“Govind Namdev has been issued a legal notice. He must publicly apologise within seven days and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to the production house, failing which legal action will be initiated,” Jani wrote.

गोविन्द नामदेव को लीगल नोटिस दिया

7 दिन मे सार्वजनिक माफ़ी मांगे और प्रोडक्शन हाउस को 50 लाख रुपया जुर्माना दे अन्यथा कानूनी कार्यवाही होगी — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 15, 2026

Sonu Mmishra Quits Kala Hiran

The controversy has also seen actor Sonu Mmishra, who was cast to portray a character inspired by Salman Khan, walk away from the film. Explaining his decision, Mmishra said he became uncomfortable after realising that the project was not what he initially believed it to be.

“I was genuinely thrilled to be part of Kala Hiran and portray a character inspired by Salman Khan. I even began filming. But as the story started unfolding, I realised the real intention behind the project wasn’t what I expected.”

ALSO READ| Sikandar Actor Sonu Mmishra Claims He Quit 'Kala Hiran' After Being Asked To Speak Against Salman Khan

The actor further claimed that he participated in the shoot for two days before asking for the script and contract. According to Mmishra, certain clauses raised concerns about the expectations attached to his involvement.

“After a couple of days of shooting, I requested the script and contract. When it was finally shown to me after delays, it allegedly stated that I would have to speak against Salman Khan in media interactions. That went against my personal ethics, so I stepped away.”

ALSO READ| ‘Can Sleep With Dubai Sheikh For Rs 15 Cr,’ Says Influencer Apoorva Mukhija; Old Video Goes Viral Again

Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court

Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court last week seeking a stay on the release of Kala Hiran. In his plea, the actor has argued that the film appears to be based on allegations linked to him and violates an earlier court order protecting his personality rights.

Following the petition, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to producer Amit Jani and sought his response. The matter is scheduled to be heard on June 19.

About Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy

Kala Hiran has attracted attention as it is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. Although the actor is not directly named in the teaser, viewers have noted similarities between him and a character named Ayaan Khan, including a turquoise bracelet and a hairstyle reminiscent of the Bollywood star.

The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani FireFox Films.