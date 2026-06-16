Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sorab Bedi spoke to Sanchita days before her death.

He faced criticism regarding comments on Sanchita's troubled state.

Sorab clarified his statements were misunderstood due to paparazzi chaos.

The television industry continues to mourn the loss of actress Sanchita Ugale, whose death on June 14 left colleagues and fans devastated. Amid the grief surrounding her passing, actor Sorab Bedi found himself at the centre of online criticism after a paparazzi interaction went viral. Now, the Splitsvilla 16 fame has responded to the backlash, insisting that his remarks were misunderstood and taken out of context.

ALSO READ: ‘Outsider Hone Ki Wajah Se Mushkil’: Sanchita Ugale Wanted Lead Roles In Films, Had Given Up Hope

Sorab Bedi Reveals He Spoke To Sanchita Days Before Her Death

Earlier, while speaking to paparazzi, Sorab shared that he had spoken to Sanchita only two days before her death. Expressing his shock, he said, "Meri parso hi baat hui thi use yaar."

The actor revealed that he learned about the tragedy on the morning of June 15 and was preparing to visit her family.

"Abhi jaunga uske ghar. Mujhe pata nahi tha, aaj subah hi pata chala."

During the interaction, Sorab also mentioned that Sanchita had appeared troubled in recent days.

He said, "Pareshan thi woh bechari. Mere liye to bahot shocking hai yaar."

Sorab and Sanchita shared screen space in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where they played the lead characters Kartik and Sukoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok singh (@bollyalok)

Emotional Tribute For Sanchita Ugale

Following news of her passing, Sorab paid tribute to his late co-star on social media.

Sharing a photo on Instagram Stories, he wrote, "No Chotttuuuu. You were, you are and you'll always be fav, gonna miss you."

He later posted another photograph with Sanchita with caption, "Milne walle Thai hum yaar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorab Bedi ♠️ (@sorabbedi)

Why Sorab Bedi Faced Online Criticism

Soon after clips from the paparazzi interaction surfaced online, several social media users criticised Sorab's comments, particularly his statement about Sanchita being distressed.

As criticism mounted, the actor took to Instagram Stories to explain the circumstances under which the interaction took place.

“Bhai soch samajh ke bola karo please," he wrote, urging people not to jump to conclusions.

ALSO READ: Sanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post Shared Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral

Sorab Explains The Viral Paparazzi Interaction

According to Sorab, multiple photographers were speaking to him simultaneously, making it difficult to hear every question clearly.

“Bhai mere pas na woh bahut sari paps baat karni aayi thi toh uske baad na aapko har kisi ke questions nahi sunte hain."

He further clarified that another question was about why Sanchita had spoken to him about her concerns.

“Maine bola tha woh Sanchita mujhe bahut din se call kar rahi hai, main Siliguri mein tha tab bhi hamari baat hui thi."

(Image Source: Instagram/@sorabbedi)

He explained that amid the crowd, he could only catch parts of certain questions. He also took to his his Instagram Stories and said, "Dekhlo kitne logon ko jawab de raha tha."

Addressing those criticising him online, Sorab insisted that his comments were being interpreted incorrectly.

He said, “Har cheez ko galat mat liya karo yaar. Itna bewakoof main bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon."

The Splitsvilla 16 contestant said he generally ignores trolls but felt compelled to clarify the matter because of the seriousness of the situation.