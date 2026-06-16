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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSikandar Actor Sonu Mmishra Claims He Quit 'Kala Hiran' After Being Asked To Speak Against Salman Khan

Sikandar Actor Sonu Mmishra Claims He Quit 'Kala Hiran' After Being Asked To Speak Against Salman Khan

Actor Sonu Mmishra, who starred in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, claims he quit Kala Hiran after being asked to speak against the superstar. Read the full controversy details.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 08:07 AM (IST)

The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has escalates further actor Sonu Mmishra made striking allegations about his involvement in the project. The actor, who previously appeared in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, has claimed that he stepped away from the film after just a few days of shooting when he was allegedly asked to speak against the superstar as part of promotional requirements.

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Allegations Of Being Asked To Target Salman Khan

Speaking to YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies, Sonu Mmishra said he was initially excited to take on the lead role in Kala Hiran, a film reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to Salman Khan during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

He said, “I was genuinely thrilled to be part of Kala Hiran and portray a character inspired by Salman Khan. I even began filming. But as the story started unfolding, I realised the real intention behind the project wasn’t what I expected.”

The actor further claimed that although he shot for two days, he asked to review the script and official agreement before proceeding further. According to him, this is where concerns emerged.

“After a couple of days of shooting, I requested the script and contract. When it was finally shown to me after delays, it allegedly stated that I would have to speak against Salman Khan in media interactions. That went against my personal ethics, so I stepped away.”

Mmishra maintained that his decision was driven purely by professional principles rather than external pressure or fear.

Claims Of Publicity Tactics And Legal Notice Drama

He also commented on the ongoing publicity surrounding the film, suggesting that some incidents were being amplified for attention. Referring to a legal notice linked to the production, he implied it was being used as a promotional tool rather than a serious legal matter.

The actor said, “From what I observed, the legal notice being torn or discussed wasn’t even directly impactful, it felt more like a strategy to generate hype. It has only helped draw more attention to the project.”

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About ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy’

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under Jani FireFox Films. The teaser reportedly features Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role and has already sparked widespread debate due to its alleged connection to real-life events involving Salman Khan.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan ENtertainment News Kala Hiran Sonu Mmishra
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