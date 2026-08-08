Yamuna Swells Amid Heavy Rain, Hathini Kund Water Release; Level Nears 204 Metres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yamuna water level nears 204m from rain, continuous dam releases.

Authorities monitor river, residents urged to exercise caution.

Level remains below danger mark; officials stay highly alert.

The Yamuna's water level in Delhi has risen close to 204 metres amid continuous rainfall across north India and the hilly regions, prompting authorities to step up monitoring along the river and advise residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious.

The river's strong flow has become more noticeable as water continues to be released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage. While the water level remains below Delhi's danger mark, authorities have placed relevant departments on alert amid the possibility of further rises.

Administration Steps Up Monitoring

Authorities are closely monitoring areas along the Yamuna in Delhi and nearby regions as the rainfall continues.

Officials have advised people to avoid going near the river and follow instructions issued by the administration. The water level could rise further if heavy rain persists and additional water continues to be released from Hathini Kund barrage.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Issues Work-From-Home Advisory As Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging

Water Level Fell Slightly On Thursday

The Yamuna's water level had declined slightly on Thursday. At 9 a.m. on August 6, the river stood at 203.37 metres at the Old Railway Bridge.

The alert level for Delhi is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. If the water level reaches 206 metres, authorities begin the process of shifting people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

An official from the Central Flood Control Room said the river had reached its highest level of the season earlier this week before declining slightly.

"On Wednesday night, the water level was around 203.50 metres, which is the highest water level so far this season. It has now fallen slightly."

The official said no flood warning had been issued at present and the water level was expected to decline.

ALSO READ: 7 Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Falls Off Road In Himachal's Chamba; Rescue Ops Underway

Hathini Kund Releases Being Monitored

Around 15,000 cusecs of water is currently being released from Hathini Kund barrage, while the highest release this week was around 69,000 cusecs on Monday.

The Old Railway Bridge remains a key monitoring point for tracking the Yamuna's water level and assessing potential flood risks in the capital.

Water released from Hathini Kund generally takes around 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, meaning changes in the barrage's discharge can affect the river level in the capital after a delay.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rainfall persists across parts of north India.