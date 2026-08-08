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English NewsCitiesYamuna Swells Amid Heavy Rain, Hathini Kund Water Release; Level Nears 204 Metres

Yamuna Swells Amid Heavy Rain, Hathini Kund Water Release; Level Nears 204 Metres

The Yamuna’s water level in the national capital is rising rapidly due to continuous release of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage and heavy rain.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yamuna water level nears 204m from rain, continuous dam releases.
  • Authorities monitor river, residents urged to exercise caution.
  • Level remains below danger mark; officials stay highly alert.

The Yamuna's water level in Delhi has risen close to 204 metres amid continuous rainfall across north India and the hilly regions, prompting authorities to step up monitoring along the river and advise residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious.

The river's strong flow has become more noticeable as water continues to be released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage. While the water level remains below Delhi's danger mark, authorities have placed relevant departments on alert amid the possibility of further rises.

Administration Steps Up Monitoring

Authorities are closely monitoring areas along the Yamuna in Delhi and nearby regions as the rainfall continues.

Officials have advised people to avoid going near the river and follow instructions issued by the administration. The water level could rise further if heavy rain persists and additional water continues to be released from Hathini Kund barrage.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Issues Work-From-Home Advisory As Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging

Water Level Fell Slightly On Thursday

The Yamuna's water level had declined slightly on Thursday. At 9 a.m. on August 6, the river stood at 203.37 metres at the Old Railway Bridge.

The alert level for Delhi is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. If the water level reaches 206 metres, authorities begin the process of shifting people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

An official from the Central Flood Control Room said the river had reached its highest level of the season earlier this week before declining slightly.

"On Wednesday night, the water level was around 203.50 metres, which is the highest water level so far this season. It has now fallen slightly."

The official said no flood warning had been issued at present and the water level was expected to decline.

ALSO READ: 7 Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Falls Off Road In Himachal's Chamba; Rescue Ops Underway

Hathini Kund Releases Being Monitored

Around 15,000 cusecs of water is currently being released from Hathini Kund barrage, while the highest release this week was around 69,000 cusecs on Monday.

The Old Railway Bridge remains a key monitoring point for tracking the Yamuna's water level and assessing potential flood risks in the capital.

Water released from Hathini Kund generally takes around 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, meaning changes in the barrage's discharge can affect the river level in the capital after a delay.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rainfall persists across parts of north India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Yamuna's water level in Delhi?

The Yamuna's water level is close to 204 metres due to continuous rainfall and water released from Hathini Kund. Authorities are closely monitoring the river and have advised residents to be cautious.

What are the alert and danger marks for the Yamuna in Delhi?

The alert level for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres. The danger mark is set at 205.33 metres, with authorities on alert for potential further rises.

What actions are taken if the Yamuna's water level reaches 206 metres?

If the water level reaches 206 metres, authorities begin the process of shifting people from vulnerable areas. They move residents to safer locations to ensure their safety.

Has a flood warning been issued for the Yamuna in Delhi?

No flood warning has been issued at present. An official from the Central Flood Control Room stated that the water level is expected to decline.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Monsoon Yamuna Yamuna River DELHI NEWS
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