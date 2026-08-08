Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Rs 6.4 Cr Wedding Had A Spider-Man Theme, Wildflowers, Phone Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Event followed quiet marriage, upholding their long-standing privacy.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly celebrated their marriage with a lavish wedding gathering at the five-star Beaverbrook estate in Surrey, months after quietly tying the knot. The couple, who have guarded their relationship closely since meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, are said to have hosted family and friends at the luxury property on Tuesday, 4 August. Reports suggest the celebration cost around £500,000 and came with strict privacy measures, including a ban on mobile phones for guests and staff. Details from the gathering have now emerged, offering a rare glimpse into how the Hollywood couple marked their marriage.

Surrey Wedding At Beaverbrook

The reported celebration took place at Beaverbrook, a luxury hotel and estate overlooking the Surrey Hills. The property is less than 15 miles from Holland and Zendaya’s home in Richmond, making it a convenient choice for a couple known for keeping their private lives away from the spotlight.

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The estate was once owned by newspaper proprietor Lord Beaverbrook and has a long history of welcoming prominent figures, including Winston Churchill, Rudyard Kipling and Elizabeth Taylor. The property underwent a reported £90 million renovation in 2017 and now features several restaurants, extensive gardens, tennis and padel courts, and other luxury facilities.

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According to The Sun, the couple took extensive precautions to keep the event private. A source told the publication: “They went to great lengths to stop any information or pictures getting out. So neither guests nor staff were allowed their mobiles.” The venue's dining options also reflect its high-end reputation. One of its restaurants, a Japanese grill, reportedly offers a set menu costing £125 per person, excluding drinks.

Natural Theme And Private Celebration

The wedding gathering reportedly followed a simple, nature-inspired theme rather than the extravagant style associated with some recent celebrity weddings. An insider told People that there was a “very natural theme to the wedding”. Holland’s three brothers were also reportedly present and were said to have worn black tuxedos, with small wildflowers tucked into their buttonholes.

The celebration appears to have been deliberately low-key despite the couple’s enormous global profile. There was no reported social media reveal, public guest list or stream of photographs from the event. The reported gathering also differs sharply from the scale of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding celebrations, which were said to have cost at least $20 million and included high-profile events in New York.

For Holland and Zendaya, privacy appears to have remained the priority.

Why Tom Holland And Zendaya Keep It Private

Holland and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming around a decade ago. Their on-screen romance eventually developed into a real-life relationship, although both stars have consistently avoided turning their personal lives into public entertainment.

The couple reportedly became engaged after Holland proposed around Christmas in late 2024. However, they chose not to make a formal engagement announcement. Holland later confirmed that they had married during an interview with Esquire UK in June, following the circulation of AI-generated images that were falsely presented as photographs from their wedding.

Zendaya has also spoken about why the pair prefer to maintain clear boundaries around their relationship. Speaking on The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast in April, she said: “I just feel like for me there is a level of parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand.

“I’m aware that I’m a public person and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that, and I don’t want to dismiss that like ‘stay out of my business’, or whatever. “In a lot of ways, I’m also a very private person, and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well.”

That approach appears to have continued with their latest celebration. While the couple regularly appear together during film promotions, they have largely kept their relationship away from public scrutiny. With Holland and Zendaya currently attracting attention for their film projects, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: A New Day, their reported Surrey celebration offers another reminder that the pair remain selective about what they share with fans.