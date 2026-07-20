Shahiba Bali Shuts Down Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours After Viral Lord's Cricket Appearance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sahiba Bali denied dating Arjun Kapoor after their Lord's appearance.

She also clarified social media mix-up, being identified as Anushka.

England won series decider against India; many celebrities watched.

Speculation surrounding Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor gathered pace after the two were seen together at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England third ODI in London. As photos from the match spread rapidly across social media, many users began questioning whether the actors were romantically involved. Sahiba has now responded to the online chatter with a light-hearted social media post, making her stance clear.

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Sahiba Bali Responds To Dating Speculation

The actress addressed the rumours after images of her sitting alongside Arjun Kapoor during Sunday's ODI went viral online. Their appearance together prompted widespread speculation, with many social media users suggesting there could be more than friendship between the two.

Reacting to the buzz, Sahiba posted a picture with Arjun from the stadium and captioned it, "dont believe everything pt 2," playfully brushing aside the dating rumours.

(Image Source: Instagram/@sahibabali)

Actress Also Responds To Social Media Mix-Up

Sahiba also shared another humorous response after a social media post mistakenly identified her as actor Anushka Sharma.

She used the moment to clear up the confusion while maintaining her trademark witty tone.

Bollywood Celebrities Turn Out At Lord's

The third and final ODI between India and England attracted several well-known faces from the film industry. Alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali, the stands featured Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, who attended the match with his son Taimur Ali Khan.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present at Lord's with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, to watch the series decider.

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India Fall Short In Series-Deciding ODI

On the field, England secured a 27-run victory over India in the deciding encounter at Lord's.

Chasing a daunting target of 388, India made a strong start as Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill stitched together a 147-run opening partnership. Rohit answered his critics with a superb 138 from 110 deliveries, bringing up his 34th ODI century. However, his efforts were not enough to prevent England from sealing the win.

(With inputs from ANI)