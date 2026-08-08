Vikramaditya Rawat wants to enter the film industry, following in his late father's footsteps. He aims to carry forward Pradeep Rawat's legacy and make him proud through his own work.
Pradeep Rawat's Son Vikramaditya To Enter Bollywood, Says 'I Will Take His Legacy Forward'
Pradeep Rawat's son Vikramaditya Rawat says he wants to follow his father's path and carry forward his legacy as he plans to enter the film industry.
- Vikramaditya Rawat vowed to carry father's film industry legacy.
- Son gave emotional tribute, recalling actor father's profound life impact.
- Pradeep Rawat, 74, known for 'Mahabharat', 'Lagaan', diverse roles.
Pradeep Rawat's son Vikramaditya Rawat has opened up about his father's legacy following the veteran actor's death. Speaking to the media at his prayer meet, Vikramaditya said he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and build a career in the film industry. He also became emotional while remembering the actor and spoke about the deep impact his father had on his life.
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Vikramaditya Rawat Gets Emotional Remembering His Father
Pradeep Rawat's death has left his son Vikramaditya devastated. He was visibly emotional during the actor's last rites and became tearful again while speaking about him at the prayer meeting held on Friday.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Vikramaditya said, “Whatever I say about my father will never be enough. He was a man of great dignity and respect. If God were to ask me what kind of father I would want, I would always name only him.”
'I Will Carry Forward His Legacy…'
Vikramaditya also revealed that he wants to fulfil his father's wishes by carrying his legacy forward. He said he hopes to make his father's name proud and take the legacy further through his own work.
He said, “He wanted me to make him proud, and I believe that one day I will make his name shine. I want to carry forward his legacy, build on it, and make it even bigger.”
His comments suggest that entering the film industry is part of his ambition to continue the path his father had built over decades.
Pradeep Rawat's Personal Life
Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74. He was married twice. His first marriage reportedly ended in divorce within six months. The actor later married Kalyani Rawat in 2006.
Pradeep Rawat had two sons, Vikramaditya Rawat and Singh Rawat.
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From 'Mahabharat' To Bollywood And Regional Cinema
Pradeep Rawat began his acting career on television with the historical serial 'Mahabharat' in 1988, where he played Ashwatthama. He subsequently became known for his work across films and television.
Among his notable Bollywood roles were Deva in 'Lagaan' and a villainous character in 'Ghajini'. His acting career also extended beyond Hindi cinema, with appearances in Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Vikramaditya Rawat's aspirations following his father's death?
What did Vikramaditya Rawat say about his father?
Vikramaditya described his father as a man of great dignity and respect. He stated that if God were to ask what kind of father he would want, he would always name only Pradeep Rawat.
When and where did Pradeep Rawat begin his acting career?
Pradeep Rawat began his acting career on television in 1988 with the historical serial 'Mahabharat'. He played the character of Ashwatthama.
What were some of Pradeep Rawat's notable film roles and his work across industries?
He was known for roles like Deva in 'Lagaan' and a villain in 'Ghajini'. His career extended beyond Hindi cinema into Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.