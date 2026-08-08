Pradeep Rawat's Son Vikramaditya To Enter Bollywood, Says 'I Will Take His Legacy Forward'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vikramaditya Rawat vowed to carry father's film industry legacy.

Son gave emotional tribute, recalling actor father's profound life impact.

Pradeep Rawat, 74, known for 'Mahabharat', 'Lagaan', diverse roles.

Pradeep Rawat's son Vikramaditya Rawat has opened up about his father's legacy following the veteran actor's death. Speaking to the media at his prayer meet, Vikramaditya said he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and build a career in the film industry. He also became emotional while remembering the actor and spoke about the deep impact his father had on his life.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Slams iThrive CEO Mugdha Pradhan Over ‘Slap’ And ‘Age-Shaming’ Remarks On PM Modi

Vikramaditya Rawat Gets Emotional Remembering His Father

Pradeep Rawat's death has left his son Vikramaditya devastated. He was visibly emotional during the actor's last rites and became tearful again while speaking about him at the prayer meeting held on Friday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vikramaditya said, “Whatever I say about my father will never be enough. He was a man of great dignity and respect. If God were to ask me what kind of father I would want, I would always name only him.”

'I Will Carry Forward His Legacy…'

Vikramaditya also revealed that he wants to fulfil his father's wishes by carrying his legacy forward. He said he hopes to make his father's name proud and take the legacy further through his own work.

He said, “He wanted me to make him proud, and I believe that one day I will make his name shine. I want to carry forward his legacy, build on it, and make it even bigger.”

His comments suggest that entering the film industry is part of his ambition to continue the path his father had built over decades.

Pradeep Rawat's Personal Life

Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74. He was married twice. His first marriage reportedly ended in divorce within six months. The actor later married Kalyani Rawat in 2006.

Pradeep Rawat had two sons, Vikramaditya Rawat and Singh Rawat.

ALSO READ: 'Jahil Chahte Hain...': Richa Chadha, KRK Back Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jharkhand Protest

From 'Mahabharat' To Bollywood And Regional Cinema

Pradeep Rawat began his acting career on television with the historical serial 'Mahabharat' in 1988, where he played Ashwatthama. He subsequently became known for his work across films and television.

Among his notable Bollywood roles were Deva in 'Lagaan' and a villainous character in 'Ghajini'. His acting career also extended beyond Hindi cinema, with appearances in Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films.