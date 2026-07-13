Mahesh Manjrekar's Wife Medha Manjrekar Opens Up About Cancer Battle, Says 'I Remember Grace'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medha Manjrekar revealed cancer diagnosis and treatment completion.

She expressed gratitude for support during her recovery period.

Family, friends, medical staff offered constant encouragement.

Husband Mahesh also battled bladder cancer in 2021.

Veteran Marathi actor Medha Manjrekar has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, sharing the deeply personal news in an emotional social media post. The actor, who is married to filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, reflected on her treatment journey with gratitude, choosing to focus on the compassion and unwavering support she received from family, friends and medical professionals rather than the illness itself.

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Medha Manjrekar Reflects On Her Cancer Treatment

Alongside a series of photographs from the hospital, Medha revealed that one phase of her treatment has now been completed. As she looks ahead to her birthday, she said her thoughts are centred not on the hardships she endured but on the kindness that surrounded her.

She wrote, “As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation. I remember grace.”

Speaking about the people who helped her through the difficult period, she added, “Looking back, I know those weren’t coincidences. That was God’s way of holding my hand. During this journey, I realised that God doesn’t always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing.”

She also shared that the experience strengthened her faith, teaching her the value of surrender and trust during life's toughest moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medha M Manjrekar (@manjrekarmedha)

Heartfelt Note For Mahesh Manjrekar, Daughters And Loved Ones

In the same post, Medha expressed her gratitude to her daughters, Saiee Manjrekar and Gauri Ingawale, acknowledging the emotional support they offered throughout her treatment.

She wrote, “To my daughters...A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children's hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother's hand. Thank you for holding mine.”

Thanking her husband, she added, “To Mahesh...Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone...”

Medha also paid tribute to her extended family and close friends, recalling how they stood by her during the most challenging days of her recovery. She remembered the small gestures that brought comfort when treatment affected her appetite.

“When treatment took away my appetite, someone always knew what I could eat. A box of dhoklas. Soft idlis. Gulpapdi, Pani puri on the day I suddenly craved it. Simple food…Wrapped in extraordinary love.”

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Medha Manjrekar's Film Career

Over the years, Medha Manjrekar has earned widespread appreciation for her work in Marathi cinema. Her notable films include Kaksparsh, De Dhakka, Natsamrat, Fakta Ladh Mhana, Juna Furniture and Dabangg 3. She was most recently seen in Ek Raadha Ek Meera.

Medha married Mahesh Manjrekar in 1995. In 2021, Mahesh was diagnosed with high-grade urinary bladder cancer and underwent major surgery in Mumbai before recovering. During that difficult period, Medha had spoken about the emotional resilience their family needed while supporting him through his treatment.