Akhil Akkineni's latest release, Lenin, is enjoying an impressive run, with the film receiving positive responses from audiences as well as several prominent names from the Telugu film industry. While viewers have praised its emotional storytelling and performances, celebrities have also taken to social media to congratulate the team. From Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna to Ram Gopal Varma and Buchi Babu Sana, many have applauded Akhil's performance, with some even calling it the finest of his career.

Celebrities Shower Praise On Akhil Akkineni And Lenin

As Lenin continues to earn appreciation, several leading personalities from the Telugu film fraternity have publicly congratulated Akhil Akkineni and the makers. Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni expressed his admiration for the film's music and wrote, "I love this beautiful song from #Lenin… makes me feel so nostalgic!! Thaman and Ramjo garu, you have created magic."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared his excitement after hearing glowing reviews about the film. Congratulating the team, he posted, "Hearing wonderful things about #Lenin. Delighted by the unanimous appreciation, especially for @AkhilAkkineni8's performance. Akhil is very dear to me, like another son, and it's a joy to see him grow with every film. Congratulations to my dear friend @iamnagarjuna, the entire cast, and crew. Looking forward to watching Lenin soon. Wishing the film continued success."

Thank you dear Chiranjeevi Garu, you always been a pillar of support to me and my family.. please do watch the film and I promise you will love it!!🙏 https://t.co/1fev55QCNk — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 13, 2026

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who watched the film, was equally impressed. Sharing his reaction, he wrote, "Just watched #Lenin What a performance @AkhilAkkineni8 garu, all I saw was #Lenin Terrificcccc! The climax genuinely got me emotional. Big congratulations to the entire team on the blockbuster success."

Just watched #Lenin ❤️🔥



What a performance @AkhilAkkineni8 garu, all I saw was #Lenin🔥❤️🤗 Terrificcccc! The climax genuinely got me emotional.



Big congratulations to the entire team on the blockbuster success🤍👏 pic.twitter.com/ZZK6TSGc9X — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) July 12, 2026

Perhaps the most striking praise came from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. In his post, he wrote, "Hey @AkhilAkkineni8, just saw #Lenin, and apart from the FILM being GREAT, I realised that you are the BEST ACTOR in the #Akkineni family." He further added, "...and I swear this on @iamnagarjuna. Your ease is remarkable even when there's no emotion in the scenes, and in the emotional scenes, you KILLED it. A BIG SHOUT OUT to #MuraliKishorAbburi for giving you AWESOME chords to PLAY."

Naga Chaitanya also joined in to celebrate the film's success. Congratulating the team, he wrote, "Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive responses and word of mouth! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84, #BhagyashriBorse, @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN."

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Strong Word Of Mouth Boosts The Film's Momentum

The unanimous appreciation from actors and filmmakers has added to the positive word of mouth surrounding Lenin. While audiences continue to praise its emotional climax, music, and storytelling, Akhil Akkineni's performance has emerged as the biggest talking point. With glowing endorsements from some of Telugu cinema's biggest names, Lenin appears to have struck a chord with both viewers and the film industry alike.

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As the appreciation continues to pour in, the film is expected to maintain its strong momentum in theatres, with Akhil's performance firmly at the centre of the conversation.