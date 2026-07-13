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English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaAkhil Akkineni's Lenin Mints Rs 37.07 Cr At Box Office; Gets Thumbs Up From Chiranjeevi, RGV, Nagarjuna

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin Mints Rs 37.07 Cr At Box Office; Gets Thumbs Up From Chiranjeevi, RGV, Nagarjuna

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has won praise from several Tollywood stars, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Gopal Varma, Buchi Babu Sana and Naga Chaitanya. The celebrities applauded the film, with Akhil's performance emerging as the biggest highlight among industry reactions.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akhil Akkineni's film Lenin earns widespread praise.
  • Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varma lauded Akhil's standout performance.
  • Industry praise fuels film's momentum, audience deeply connected.

Akhil Akkineni's latest release, Lenin, is enjoying an impressive run, with the film receiving positive responses from audiences as well as several prominent names from the Telugu film industry. While viewers have praised its emotional storytelling and performances, celebrities have also taken to social media to congratulate the team. From Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna to Ram Gopal Varma and Buchi Babu Sana, many have applauded Akhil's performance, with some even calling it the finest of his career.

Celebrities Shower Praise On Akhil Akkineni And Lenin

As Lenin continues to earn appreciation, several leading personalities from the Telugu film fraternity have publicly congratulated Akhil Akkineni and the makers. Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni expressed his admiration for the film's music and wrote, "I love this beautiful song from #Lenin… makes me feel so nostalgic!! Thaman and Ramjo garu, you have created magic."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared his excitement after hearing glowing reviews about the film. Congratulating the team, he posted, "Hearing wonderful things about #Lenin. Delighted by the unanimous appreciation, especially for @AkhilAkkineni8's performance. Akhil is very dear to me, like another son, and it's a joy to see him grow with every film. Congratulations to my dear friend @iamnagarjuna, the entire cast, and crew. Looking forward to watching Lenin soon. Wishing the film continued success."

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who watched the film, was equally impressed. Sharing his reaction, he wrote, "Just watched #Lenin What a performance @AkhilAkkineni8 garu, all I saw was #Lenin Terrificcccc! The climax genuinely got me emotional. Big congratulations to the entire team on the blockbuster success."

Perhaps the most striking praise came from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. In his post, he wrote, "Hey @AkhilAkkineni8, just saw #Lenin, and apart from the FILM being GREAT, I realised that you are the BEST ACTOR in the #Akkineni family." He further added, "...and I swear this on @iamnagarjuna. Your ease is remarkable even when there's no emotion in the scenes, and in the emotional scenes, you KILLED it. A BIG SHOUT OUT to #MuraliKishorAbburi for giving you AWESOME chords to PLAY."

Naga Chaitanya also joined in to celebrate the film's success. Congratulating the team, he wrote, "Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive responses and word of mouth! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84, #BhagyashriBorse, @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN."

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Strong Word Of Mouth Boosts The Film's Momentum

The unanimous appreciation from actors and filmmakers has added to the positive word of mouth surrounding Lenin. While audiences continue to praise its emotional climax, music, and storytelling, Akhil Akkineni's performance has emerged as the biggest talking point. With glowing endorsements from some of Telugu cinema's biggest names, Lenin appears to have struck a chord with both viewers and the film industry alike.

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As the appreciation continues to pour in, the film is expected to maintain its strong momentum in theatres, with Akhil's performance firmly at the centre of the conversation.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Akhil Akkineni's latest film, Lenin, being received?

Akhil Akkineni's latest film, Lenin, is enjoying an impressive run. It has received positive responses from both audiences and prominent names in the Telugu film industry.

What are celebrities saying about Akhil Akkineni's performance in 'Lenin'?

Celebrities have widely praised Akhil's performance, with some calling it the finest of his career. Ram Gopal Varma even stated he is the best actor in the Akkineni family.

Which other aspects of 'Lenin' have received praise from industry personalities?

Industry personalities have also praised the film's emotional storytelling, climax, and music. Nagarjuna, for instance, specifically admired the film's beautiful song.

Who are some of the celebrities who have praised 'Lenin'?

Several leading personalities like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Gopal Varma, Buchi Babu Sana, and Naga Chaitanya have publicly congratulated Akhil and the makers.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tollywood Ram Gopal Varma Chiranjeevi Lenin Naga Chaitanya Nagarjuna Akkineni Akhil Akkineni Buchi Babu Sana Lenin Movie
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