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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDivyanka Tripathi Confirms Pregnancy; Says 'We Managed To Hide It For Six Months'

Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Pregnancy; Says 'We Managed To Hide It For Six Months'

Divyanka Tripathi confirms she is expecting her first child with Vivek Dahiya. The actress says they kept the pregnancy private for six months.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have finally confirmed that they are expecting their first child, putting an end to days of speculation. The much-loved television couple chose to keep the news private for months, making the announcement all the more surprising for fans.

Now, as the couple steps into a new chapter, the excitement around their journey into parenthood is palpable.

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‘We Managed To Hide It For Six Full Months’

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Speaking about the pregnancy, Divyanka confirmed that the baby is due in mid-June and shared how the couple had intentionally planned this phase of their lives.

She said, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we dialled our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preferences, be it a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months. Actually, I hardly stepped out, and that did the trick.”

The revelation has come as a heartwarming surprise, especially given how quietly the couple managed to keep such a significant milestone under wraps.

How The Couple Kept The News Private

Opening up about maintaining secrecy, Divyanka explained that staying away from public appearances played a crucial role. She revealed that she “hardly stepped out” over the past few months, which helped avoid attention.

The news eventually began circulating after Vivek attended an event where her absence was noticed and questioned. Reflecting on that moment, she said, “That’s where it started, and then you know how speculation travels,”

Due Date, Plans And Family Excitement

The couple is expecting their baby in mid-June, with the delivery planned in Mumbai. While preparations are yet to fully begin, Divyanka shared that shopping for the baby will start soon.

She also mentioned that the family has not yet decided on names, though the excitement around guessing whether it will be a boy or a girl has already begun. She reiterated, “We don’t have any preferences,”

A New Chapter For The Beloved Couple

Divyanka and Vivek, who tied the knot on July 8, 2016 after meeting on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, have often kept their personal lives away from the spotlight.

Reports suggest that a small baby shower may be planned as the due date approaches. As they prepare to welcome their first child, the couple is now sharing this special moment with their fans, marking the beginning of a heartfelt new journey.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's baby due?

The baby is expected to arrive in mid-June. The couple is planning for the delivery in Mumbai.

How did Divyanka and Vivek manage to keep the pregnancy private for so long?

Divyanka shared that she intentionally stepped out very little over the past six months. This helped them keep the news under wraps.

Do Divyanka and Vivek have a preference for a baby boy or girl?

No, the couple has stated that they don't have any preferences. They are excited to welcome whichever gender the baby is.

When did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get married?

The couple tied the knot on July 8, 2016. They met on the sets of the television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya ENtertainment News Divyanka Pregnancy
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