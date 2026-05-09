ABP EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan Funding Rebuild Of Jaish Terror Hub Hit In Operation Sindoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters rebuilding with Pakistani government funds.

Reconstruction of destroyed domes and central hall is visible.

Madrasa and residential blocks also set for rebuilding efforts.

Increased security presence raises questions on Pakistan's terror claims.

One year after India’s precision airstrike under Operation Sindoor, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit has allegedly begun rebuilding its destroyed headquarters in Bahawalpur with financial assistance from the Pakistani government, according to exclusive information accessed by ABP News.

The reconstruction work at Markaz Subhanallah reportedly started around March 10, 2026, months after Pakistan released 250 million Pakistani rupees in October 2025. The facility had suffered extensive destruction during an Indian Air Force missile strike carried out on May 7, 2025.

At exactly 1:07:24 AM IST on the night of the operation, Indian missiles struck the sprawling compound in Bahawalpur, tearing through key sections of the headquarters. The attack flattened major structures, collapsed three domes and left the main hall heavily damaged with deep craters scattered across the premises.





Reconstruction Work Visible Across Damaged Complex

Exclusive visuals accessed by ABP News show active rebuilding work underway at the site. The three domes destroyed during the Indian strike are now being reconstructed using bricks, steel reinforcement bars and fresh layers of plaster.

Temporary wooden support structures have also been installed around the damaged sections to stabilise portions of the building during the rebuilding process. Inside the complex, major alterations are reportedly visible, with impact craters from the missile strikes filled with cement and debris completely removed.

During Operation Sindoor, India carried out three separate missile strikes inside the Markaz Subhanallah compound, targeting multiple terror-linked facilities associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.





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Madrasa and Residential Blocks Also Set for Reconstruction

Among the structures destroyed in the Indian strike was Madrasa Al-Sabir, described as a major indoctrination and operational centre linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed. A nearby residential complex housing relatives of Jaish chief Masood Azhar was also heavily damaged in the operation.

The strike reportedly eliminated several key figures linked to the terror outfit, including India-wanted terrorist Yusuf Azhar, Markaz Subhanallah chief Hafiz Jameel Ahmad, Huzaifa Azhar, the adopted son of Rauf Asghar, and Hamza Jameel, son of Hafiz Jameel Ahmad.

Sources cited by ABP News claim the same Pakistani government funding package will also be used to rebuild the madrasa and adjoining residential buildings. Fresh stacks of bricks seen near the main gate of the compound are reportedly intended for the ongoing construction work.





Security Presence Around Compound Raises Questions

Sources further claim that the perimeter wall surrounding the Subhanallah mosque complex has been significantly heightened since the Indian strike. The report also states that security at the facility is now being handled by Punjab Police’s special “Elite Force” under the government of Maryam Nawaz.

The Elite Force unit was originally created for counter-terrorism duties and VVIP protection. However, exclusive visuals accessed by ABP News allegedly show heavily armed personnel and Elite Force vehicles stationed at the main gate of the Jaish-linked complex.

The reported deployment has intensified scrutiny over allegations of state-backed protection for facilities associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, an outfit designated by the United Nations Security Council as a terrorist organisation.

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Questions Over Pakistan’s Counter-Terror Claims

The reported reconstruction of Markaz Subhanallah is expected to raise fresh concerns over Pakistan’s repeated claims of dismantling terror infrastructure operating from its territory.

The Bahawalpur facility has long been identified in international and official records as the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed. References to the site have appeared in documents linked to the United Nations Security Council, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

The same compound was also mentioned in Pakistan’s submissions to the Financial Action Task Force under its 2019 National Action Plan, where authorities claimed action had been taken against the facility because of its links to Jaish-e-Mohammed.