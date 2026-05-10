Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's cousins shared a public letter expressing pride and emotion.

Sisters highlighted his return, vision, and dedication to Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, became emotional over his son's win.

Chandrasekhar emphasized his sole motivation was his son's political journey.

As Tamil superstar Vijay is going to step into a new chapter as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the spotlight wasn’t just on the political milestone, it was also on the deeply personal moments that unfolded around him. From heartfelt family tributes to emotional reactions, the day carried a weight far beyond politics, capturing the attention of millions across the country.

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Cousins Share An Emotional Letter For ‘Vijay Anna’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Makeover Studio - By கீர்த்தனா சுந்தர் (@aura_makeoverartistry)

In a touching gesture, Vijay’s cousin sisters Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar poured their emotions into a public letter shared on Instagram. Addressing him as their beloved ‘anna’, they wrote, “You came back Stronger than ever. Sharper in vision. More focused on the people. Not for power. Not for noise. Only for us. Only for Tamil Nadu.”

Their words reflected not just pride but a sense of collective emotion tied to his journey. They continued, “A voice that connects. A journey built on trust, strength, and purpose. The comeback isn’t just personal – it’s emotional for millions.”

They signed off on a deeply affectionate note: “To the man loved by millions but always our Vijay Anna. With endless love. Your sisters – Keethana Surendar & Pallavi Surendar.”

Alongside the letter, the sisters shared a series of photographs, some nostalgic, others recent, capturing moments with Vijay and family members, including his parents, Shoba and SA Chandrasekhar, celebrating the election victory.

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SA Chandrasekhar Gets Emotional

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On CM-designate Vijay, his father and director SA Chandrasekhar, says, "I am happy. I am so happy. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it only for my son...Finally, Tamil people have succeeded through Vijay."



"Do everything for Tamilians," he gives a… pic.twitter.com/WZ2LvPt1On — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

The victory clearly struck an emotional chord with Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. After his son’s party secured a majority, he was seen overwhelmed with emotion. In a video shared by ANI, he struggled to hold back tears as he said, “I am happy…I am so, so happy.”

When asked if he had once aspired to enter politics himself, he quickly dismissed the idea, saying, “No, no, no. I never…Whatever I am doing, only for my son.”

Speaking about the public support behind Vijay’s rise, he added, “Finally, Tamil people have succeeded…through Vijay.”

Before leaving, he offered a simple yet powerful piece of advice to the newly sworn-in leader, “Do everything for Tamilians.”