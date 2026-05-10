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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Not For Power, Not For Noise’: TVK Chief Vijay’s Sisters Pen Heartfelt Note Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

‘Not For Power, Not For Noise’: TVK Chief Vijay’s Sisters Pen Heartfelt Note Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM as family pens emotional note. His father SA Chandrasekhar reacts tearfully after TVK’s historic win.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 May 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's cousins shared a public letter expressing pride and emotion.
  • Sisters highlighted his return, vision, and dedication to Tamil Nadu.
  • Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, became emotional over his son's win.
  • Chandrasekhar emphasized his sole motivation was his son's political journey.

As Tamil superstar Vijay is going to step into a new chapter as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the spotlight wasn’t just on the political milestone, it was also on the deeply personal moments that unfolded around him. From heartfelt family tributes to emotional reactions, the day carried a weight far beyond politics, capturing the attention of millions across the country.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Arrives Early For TVK Vijay’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: WATCH

Cousins Share An Emotional Letter For ‘Vijay Anna’

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Aura Makeover Studio - By கீர்த்தனா சுந்தர் (@aura_makeoverartistry)

In a touching gesture, Vijay’s cousin sisters Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar poured their emotions into a public letter shared on Instagram. Addressing him as their beloved ‘anna’, they wrote, “You came back Stronger than ever. Sharper in vision. More focused on the people. Not for power. Not for noise. Only for us. Only for Tamil Nadu.”

Their words reflected not just pride but a sense of collective emotion tied to his journey. They continued, “A voice that connects. A journey built on trust, strength, and purpose. The comeback isn’t just personal – it’s emotional for millions.”

They signed off on a deeply affectionate note: “To the man loved by millions but always our Vijay Anna. With endless love. Your sisters – Keethana Surendar & Pallavi Surendar.”

Alongside the letter, the sisters shared a series of photographs, some nostalgic, others recent, capturing moments with Vijay and family members, including his parents, Shoba and SA Chandrasekhar, celebrating the election victory.

ALSO READ: Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Celebrates TVK Vijay’s Win With Stunning Sculpture At Puri Beach

SA Chandrasekhar Gets Emotional

The victory clearly struck an emotional chord with Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. After his son’s party secured a majority, he was seen overwhelmed with emotion. In a video shared by ANI, he struggled to hold back tears as he said, “I am happy…I am so, so happy.”

When asked if he had once aspired to enter politics himself, he quickly dismissed the idea, saying, “No, no, no. I never…Whatever I am doing, only for my son.”

Speaking about the public support behind Vijay’s rise, he added, “Finally, Tamil people have succeeded…through Vijay.”

Before leaving, he offered a simple yet powerful piece of advice to the newly sworn-in leader, “Do everything for Tamilians.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Vijay's cousins who wrote an emotional letter?

Vijay's cousins Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar wrote a public letter on Instagram. They expressed their pride and love for him.

What did Vijay's cousins say in their letter?

They praised his strength, vision, and focus on the people of Tamil Nadu, calling his comeback emotional for millions. They signed off affectionately as his sisters.

How did Vijay's father react to his son becoming Chief Minister?

Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, was overwhelmed with emotion and happiness. He stated that he always worked for his son and that Tamil people have succeeded through Vijay.

What advice did SA Chandrasekhar give to his son?

SA Chandrasekhar advised the newly sworn-in leader to 'Do everything for Tamilians'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu Politics ENtertainment News TVK
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