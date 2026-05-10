Tamil Nadu: Stalin Persuaded Allies To Support TVK Govt, Says DMK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joseph Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Sunday.

DMK claims Stalin convinced allies to back TVK's government.

Congress is first INDIA bloc party to support TVK.

TVK secured majority support from allied parties for government.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said Vijay was able to become Chief Minister because outgoing CM and DMK president MK Stalin convinced alliance partners to support TVK.

Congratulating Vijay, the DMK spokesperson said the TVK leader secured the top post with the support of DMK allies. He added that MK Stalin did not want a constitutional crisis in the state and, after extensive consultations, persuaded alliance partners to join hands with TVK.

ALSO READ: From Aadhav Arjuna To Keerthana: Full List Of TVK Leaders Who Will Take Oath With Vijay Today

DMK Targets Congress

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Saravanan said the party was the first constituent of the INDIA bloc to part ways with DMK and extend support to TVK. He further claimed that Congress was able to win five seats only because of the hard work put in by DMK workers at the grassroots level.

The week-long uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu ended on Saturday night after TVK secured the support required for a majority.

Vijay won from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituencies but had to vacate one seat, reducing TVK’s tally to 107. The party then received support from Congress, which has five MLAs, and two legislators each from CPI and CPI(M), taking the alliance strength to 116.

Support From More Parties Took Tally To 120

On Saturday, TVK also secured the support of four MLAs from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking the alliance tally to 120 in the 234-member Assembly, crossing the simple majority mark of 118.

Following this, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to discuss government formation.

Vijay submitted a letter informing the Governor about his election as the leader of the TVK legislature party. He also presented letters of support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, after which he was invited to form the government under his leadership.