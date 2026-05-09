Genelia D'Souza described Vijay's victory as amazing and a win for the people of Tamil Nadu. She believes he will meet the expectations placed upon him.
TVK Vijay's Victory Is A 'Win For Tamil Nadu People', Says Genelia D'Souza
Genelia D’Souza reacts to Vijay’s landmark TVK victory, calling it a “win for the people of Tamil Nadu”, as celebrities celebrate the historic political shift.
- Genelia D'Souza calls Vijay's victory a win for people.
- She highlighted his dedication and good relationship.
- TVK emerged as a game-changer in politics.
- VCK officially backs TVK, securing majority support.
Vijay’s sweeping political victory in the Tamil Nadu elections has triggered a wave of reactions across the entertainment industry, and now actor Genelia D’Souza has added her voice to the growing chorus of praise.
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Genelia D’Souza Calls Victory A Win For The People
Speaking to India Today on May 9, Genelia D’Souza reflected on the scale of the political shift. She emphasised that Vijay’s win extends beyond personal success, describing it as a broader triumph for the people of Tamil Nadu.
“I think it’s amazing. His victory is a win for the people of Tamil Nadu, and I’m sure he will live up to the expectations people have from him,” she said.
The actors previously shared screen space in Sachein (2005) and Velayudham (2011), and Genelia also talked about the bond she continues to share with Vijay, noting his commitment and dedication to everything he undertakes.
“I’ve always shared a very good relationship with him, and I know how dedicated he is to whatever he chooses to do,” she added.
TVK Emerges As A Political Game-Changer
Under the leadership of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. The result has effectively disrupted the long-standing dominance of Dravidian political giants, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The scale of the outcome has also drawn attention from across India’s entertainment industry. Alongside Genelia D’Souza, several celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, and Indraja Shankar have extended their congratulations.
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VCK Extends Support to TVK
In a significant political development, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has officially backed Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), submitting a formal letter of support that further consolidates the party’s position in Tamil Nadu politics.
With this crucial move, the TVK-led alliance has now secured the backing of 118 MLAs in the Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority threshold required to form the government in the state.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Genelia D'Souza say about Vijay's election victory?
What is the significance of Vijay's TVK party's election performance?
TVK emerged as the single-largest party, disrupting the dominance of DMK and AIADMK. This marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics.
Who has congratulated Vijay on his political win?
Several celebrities, including Genelia D'Souza, Kajal Aggarwal, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, and Indraja Shankar, have congratulated Vijay.
Which party has offered support to Vijay's TVK?
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has officially backed Vijay's TVK, consolidating his party's position in Tamil Nadu politics.