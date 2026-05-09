TVK Vijay's Victory Is A 'Win For Tamil Nadu People', Says Genelia D'Souza

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Genelia D'Souza calls Vijay's victory a win for people.

She highlighted his dedication and good relationship.

TVK emerged as a game-changer in politics.

VCK officially backs TVK, securing majority support.

Vijay’s sweeping political victory in the Tamil Nadu elections has triggered a wave of reactions across the entertainment industry, and now actor Genelia D’Souza has added her voice to the growing chorus of praise.

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Genelia D’Souza Calls Victory A Win For The People

Speaking to India Today on May 9, Genelia D’Souza reflected on the scale of the political shift. She emphasised that Vijay’s win extends beyond personal success, describing it as a broader triumph for the people of Tamil Nadu.

“I think it’s amazing. His victory is a win for the people of Tamil Nadu, and I’m sure he will live up to the expectations people have from him,” she said.

The actors previously shared screen space in Sachein (2005) and Velayudham (2011), and Genelia also talked about the bond she continues to share with Vijay, noting his commitment and dedication to everything he undertakes.

“I’ve always shared a very good relationship with him, and I know how dedicated he is to whatever he chooses to do,” she added.

TVK Emerges As A Political Game-Changer

Under the leadership of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. The result has effectively disrupted the long-standing dominance of Dravidian political giants, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The scale of the outcome has also drawn attention from across India’s entertainment industry. Alongside Genelia D’Souza, several celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, and Indraja Shankar have extended their congratulations.

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VCK Extends Support to TVK

In a significant political development, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has officially backed Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), submitting a formal letter of support that further consolidates the party’s position in Tamil Nadu politics.

With this crucial move, the TVK-led alliance has now secured the backing of 118 MLAs in the Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority threshold required to form the government in the state.