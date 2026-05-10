Trisha Krishnan Arrives Early For TVK Vijay’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Trisha Krishnan arrived at the event, expressing anticipation.

Krishnan warmly greeted Vijay's mother and sister at the stadium.

C. Joseph Vijay arrived early for his Tamil Nadu CM oath.

Vijay must prove his majority in the Assembly by May 13.

As Chennai gears up for a defining political moment, the atmosphere outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium feels electric with a touch of cinema nostalgia in the air. With stars like Trisha Krishnan making appearances and Vijay stepping into a new role, the day has quickly become more than just a political event, it’s a crossover of two powerful worlds.

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Trisha Krishnan Keeps It Short And Warm

VIDEO | Chennai: "Looking forward," says actor Trisha Krishnan, as she leaves from her residence to attend the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ELe0gM5S1u — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026

Among the first familiar faces to arrive was Trisha Krishnan, who chose understated elegance over spectacle. Before heading to the venue, she briefly acknowledged the media outside her Chennai residence.

With a smile, she said, “Thank you, looking forward,” when asked about the significance of the day. The moment, though brief, quickly gained traction online, with visuals widely circulated.

Trisha Greets Vijay's Family

VIDEO | Chennai: Actor Trisha Krishnan warmly greets TVK chief Vijay's sister and mother as she arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for his swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tePCyk9uHa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026

Dressed elegantly and keeping her presence understated, the actor was seen warmly greeting Vijay’s mother and sister upon reaching the venue. The brief yet affectionate exchange quickly drew attention, adding a personal touch to an otherwise high-profile political event.

ALSO READ: TVK Vijay's Victory Is A 'Win For Tamil Nadu People', Says Genelia D'Souza

Vijay Arrives Early At JLN Stadium

VIDEO | Chennai: TVK Chief and Tamil Nadu CM-designate C Joseph Vijay arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where he will take oath shortly.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xyBSNcgyDw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026

C. Joseph Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Chief Minister-designate of Tamil Nadu, arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium early on Sunday morning, setting the stage for a crucial political milestone. According to an official statement issued by Lok Bhavan, Vijay is scheduled to take oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister on May 10 at 10 am. The announcement also outlines the immediate road ahead, requiring the CM-designate to prove his majority by seeking a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13.