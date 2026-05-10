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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan Arrives Early For TVK Vijay’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: WATCH

Trisha Krishnan Arrives Early For TVK Vijay’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: WATCH

Trisha Krishnan arrives for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai and reacts with a brief “looking forward” as the actor begins his political journey.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 May 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Trisha Krishnan arrived at the event, expressing anticipation.
  • Krishnan warmly greeted Vijay's mother and sister at the stadium.
  • C. Joseph Vijay arrived early for his Tamil Nadu CM oath.
  • Vijay must prove his majority in the Assembly by May 13.

As Chennai gears up for a defining political moment, the atmosphere outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium feels electric with a touch of cinema nostalgia in the air. With stars like Trisha Krishnan making appearances and Vijay stepping into a new role, the day has quickly become more than just a political event, it’s a crossover of two powerful worlds.

ALSO READ: Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Celebrates TVK Vijay’s Win With Stunning Sculpture At Puri Beach

Trisha Krishnan Keeps It Short And Warm

Among the first familiar faces to arrive was Trisha Krishnan, who chose understated elegance over spectacle. Before heading to the venue, she briefly acknowledged the media outside her Chennai residence.

With a smile, she said, “Thank you, looking forward,” when asked about the significance of the day. The moment, though brief, quickly gained traction online, with visuals widely circulated.

Trisha Greets Vijay's Family

Dressed elegantly and keeping her presence understated, the actor was seen warmly greeting Vijay’s mother and sister upon reaching the venue. The brief yet affectionate exchange quickly drew attention, adding a personal touch to an otherwise high-profile political event.

ALSO READ: TVK Vijay's Victory Is A 'Win For Tamil Nadu People', Says Genelia D'Souza

Vijay Arrives Early At JLN Stadium

C. Joseph Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Chief Minister-designate of Tamil Nadu, arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium early on Sunday morning, setting the stage for a crucial political milestone. According to an official statement issued by Lok Bhavan, Vijay is scheduled to take oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister on May 10 at 10 am. The announcement also outlines the immediate road ahead, requiring the CM-designate to prove his majority by seeking a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event is happening in Chennai?

Chennai is gearing up for the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Which actor was seen at the event?

Actor Trisha Krishnan was present at the event and was seen greeting Vijay's mother and sister.

When is C Joseph Vijay scheduled to take oath?

C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to take oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on May 10 at 10 am.

When does Vijay need to prove his majority?

Vijay is required to prove his majority by seeking a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan TVK Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Vijay Oath Taking
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