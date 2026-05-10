Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Celebrates TVK Vijay’s Win With Stunning Sculpture At Puri Beach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik created sculpture celebrating Vijay's victory.

Vijay is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister soon.

Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' may release on his birthday.

At Puri Beach in Odisha, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik has created an eye-catching sculpture to mark the TVK chief’s decisive political victory, turning the shoreline into a canvas of celebration.

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A Coastal Tribute To A Political Milestone

Heartiest congratulations to #ThalapathyVijay Anna!. 💐

My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/q1w1qQRVr1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 9, 2026

Known for transforming sand into powerful visual statements, Sudarsan Patnaik has once again captured public attention. This time, his artwork honours Vijay following his party’s successful majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The sculpture, carved meticulously at Puri Beach, reflects the scale of the moment. It stands as both a congratulatory gesture and a symbolic nod to Vijay’s transition from cinema icon to political leader.

Vijay Set To Take Oath As Chief Minister

Meanwhile, the political momentum continues to gather pace. Vijay is scheduled to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 at 10 am, as per a statement issued by Lok Bhavan. The announcement also confirms that the CM-designate must seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13.

The development follows a key meeting with the Governor, where Vijay submitted letters of support from several parties, including the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League, all extending their backing for the formation of the government under his leadership.

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Jana Nayagan Release Buzz Grows Around Vijay’s Birthday

According to the reports by Filmibeat, Jana Nayagan could hit cinemas on June 22, aligning with Vijay’s birthday. Reports suggest distributors are keenly eyeing the film, with aggressive bids emerging for remaining territories. Trade insiders feel a birthday release could transform the occasion into a large-scale celebration, not just across Tamil Nadu but in international markets as well. While fans have often received special updates on this date in the past, a full-fledged release has remained rare, making this potential launch all the more significant. If it materialises, the film could mark a memorable first, turning Vijay’s birthday into a cinematic spectacle.