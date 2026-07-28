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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Drug Addict, Smokes Marijuana Before Shows': Dharmender Hooda's Explosive Claims About Sapna Choudhary

'Drug Addict, Smokes Marijuana Before Shows': Dharmender Hooda's Explosive Claims About Sapna Choudhary

Dharmender Hooda has made fresh allegations against the Haryanvi dancer, Sapna Choudhary, accusing her of drug abuse and obscene performances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dharmendra Hooda alleged Sapna Chaudhary uses drugs, criticised remarks.
  • Hooda claims her performances promote obscenity, negatively influence women.
  • He questioned her apology; Sapna Chaudhary has not responded.

Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has once again found herself at the centre of controversy after Dharmender Hooda, who has been described in media reports as a fugitive linked to the Jat reservation movement, made a series of serious allegations against her. In a video shared on social media, Dharmender accused the performer of drug abuse and criticised her public statements and stage performances. Sapna has not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing, and the claims made by Dharmender remain unverified.

'Sapna Smokes Marijuana Before Shows'

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Dharmender alleged that Sapna consumes drugs, including marijuana, before appearing on stage. He also accused her of making disrespectful remarks about men and claimed that her statements were made while under the influence of intoxicants.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

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Dharmender further said that Sapna should respect the men in her life, including family members, and alleged that she frequently makes controversial comments without considering their impact. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Controversy Linked To Dance Performances And Khap Meeting

The latest remarks are part of an ongoing dispute surrounding Sapna's dance performances. Dharmender has repeatedly alleged that her songs and performances promote obscenity and negatively influence young women in Haryana. He also referred to a Khap Panchayat meeting held in Meham Chaubisi on July 25, questioning why Sapna had not apologised during the gathering despite community representatives expressing regret over the controversy.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmender Hooda (@idharmenderhooda)

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Dharmender further claimed that several FIRs have been registered against the dancer and alleged that she has avoided legal action due to a wider conspiracy, although these claims have not been independently verified.

He also said he would be willing to apologise to Sapna, but only if she publicly announced that she would stop creating what he described as "obscene" content.

As of now, Sapna has not issued any statement addressing Dharmender's latest allegations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main allegations made against Sapna Chaudhary?

Dharmendra Hooda accused Sapna Chaudhary of drug abuse, claiming she uses marijuana before performances. He also criticized her public statements and stage performances for being disrespectful and

Has Sapna Chaudhary responded to these allegations?

Sapna Chaudhary has not publicly responded to Dharmendra Hooda's allegations at the time of writing. Consequently, the claims made against her remain unverified.

What is Dharmendra Hooda's opinion on Sapna Chaudhary's performances?

Hooda alleges that Sapna Chaudhary's songs and performances promote obscenity. He claims they negatively influence young women in Haryana.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Sapna Chaudhary Drug Addict Haryanvi Dancer Dharmendra Hooda Smokes Marijuana
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