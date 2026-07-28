Dharmendra Watched 'Batwara 1947', Predicted It Would Be A Big Hit: Rajkumar Santoshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shabana Azmi recounted powerful scene; film releases August 14.

The trailer of Batwara 1947, one of Sunny Deol's most anticipated films, was unveiled at a star-studded event ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Based on the Partition of India in 1947, the film has already generated significant buzz, with audiences praising its powerful trailer and Sunny Deol's intense performance. However, it was an emotional moment at the launch event that stole the spotlight. Sunny Deol was moved to tears after director Rajkumar Santoshi spoke about veteran actor Dharmendra's heartfelt response to the film.

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional After Mention Of Dharmendra

During the trailer launch, Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that Dharmendra had watched Batwara 1947 and was deeply impressed by the film. According to the filmmaker, the veteran actor believed the film would be a major success and praised the performances of the entire cast.

Hearing his father's name and his words of appreciation, Sunny Deol became visibly emotional. The actor broke down on stage, creating one of the most touching moments of the evening.

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Speaking about reuniting with Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny said their collaborations have always been built on strong storytelling. Reflecting on classics such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak, he expressed confidence that Batwara 1947 would also strike an emotional chord with audiences.

Sunny added that he regretted the long gap in his collaboration with Santoshi but was delighted they were working together again. He stressed that their films have always focused on meaningful stories rooted in society rather than creating unnecessary controversy.

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Shabana Azmi Shares On-Set Experience

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who plays the role of Mai in the film, also shared her experience of working with Sunny Deol. She joked that after working with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and now with Sunny and Karan Deol, only Bobby Deol remained for her to complete the family's line-up.

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Shabana also recalled an emotionally intense scene in which her character is humiliated before Sunny Deol's character steps in to protect her. She said the moment felt so real that she instinctively embraced Sunny after the shot.

The film's songs have been penned by Javed Akhtar, while the cast also includes Preity Zinta and Karan Deol. Although Preity was absent from the trailer launch, the film has already raised expectations ahead of its release on August 14. Produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 aims to bring the emotional and human cost of Partition to the big screen.