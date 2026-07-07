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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDilip Kumar Was Once Imprisoned By The British And Joined Hunger Strike With Freedom Fighters

Dilip Kumar Was Once Imprisoned By The British And Joined Hunger Strike With Freedom Fighters

On the legendary Dilip Kumar's death anniversary, revisit the little-known chapter when he landed in jail and joined fellow inmates in a hunger strike, showcasing his compassion and courage.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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  • He joined freedom fighters in a jail hunger strike.

Whenever the greatest actors in Hindi cinema are remembered, Dilip Kumar's name is always among the first. Known as the "Tragedy King" of Bollywood, he left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema with his exceptional performances. Although the legendary actor is no longer with us, his timeless films continue to live in the hearts of millions.

On his fifth death anniversary, let's revisit a lesser-known chapter of his life when he was imprisoned by the British and joined fellow freedom fighters in a hunger strike.

Changed His Name Before Entering Films

Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, now in Pakistan. Before stepping into the film industry, he adopted the screen name Dilip Kumar on the advice of actress and studio head Devika Rani. The name soon became synonymous with excellence in Indian cinema, earning him worldwide recognition and admiration.

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Arrested By The British For Supporting India's Freedom Movement

In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, the legendary actor recalled an incident from his youth, long before his acting career began. At the time, he was working in a British Army canteen. According to the actor, he publicly criticised British rule, calling it unjust towards Indians, and openly supported India's freedom movement. His remarks led to his arrest, and he was sent to Yerwada Jail.

Recalling the experience in his memoir, Dilip Kumar wrote that he was imprisoned for delivering a speech against the British. Several Satyagrahis were also lodged in the same jail, and during his imprisonment, he joined them in a hunger strike in solidarity with fellow prisoners and freedom fighters.

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His Legacy Continues To Live On

Dilip Kumar went on to become one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors, delivering unforgettable performances in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Shakti, Ram Aur Shyam, Aan, Saudagar, Kohinoor, Ganga Jamuna, Andaz, Tarana, Shikast, Azad, and Deedar.

After a remarkable career spanning decades and more than 60 films, the legendary actor passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Even five years after his passing, Dilip Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema and his inspiring life story continue to be remembered with deep respect.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Dilip Kumar pass away?

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. He died at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
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