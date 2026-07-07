Varun Yadav's 91-year-old grandfather has passed away while Varun is currently participating in Lock Upp Season 2.
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Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav’s Grandfather Dies At 91; Will Lock Upp 2 Makers Break The News To Him?
Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Varun 'Laila' Yadav remains unaware that his 91-year-old grandfather has passed away. The heartbreaking update was shared by close friend Aarush Bhola, leaving fans emotional as the reality star continues his journey inside the show.
- Lock Upp contestant Varun Yadav's 91-year-old grandfather passed away.
- Friend Aarush Bhola shared the tragic news via Instagram vlog.
- Varun remains unaware of the family tragedy inside the show.
- Makers and family decide how to inform him later.
Frequently Asked Questions
What tragic news has affected Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Varun Yadav?
Is Varun Yadav aware of his grandfather's passing?
No, Varun remains completely unaware of his grandfather's death. He continues to participate in the reality show isolated from the outside world.
Who shared the news about Varun Yadav's family tragedy?
The heartbreaking update was shared by his close friend and content creator, Aarush Bhola, through his Instagram vlog.
What is being done about informing Varun Yadav?
Both his family and the show's producers are reportedly considering the appropriate time and manner to inform him about the devastating news.
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