Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav’s Grandfather Dies At 91; Will Lock Upp 2 Makers Break The News To Him?

Varun Yadav, better known as 'Laila', has been entertaining viewers with his stint on Lock Upp Season 2. However, away from the cameras, his family is dealing with a heartbreaking personal loss. Varun's 91-year-old grandfather has passed away while the reality show contestant remains completely cut off from the outside world. The tragic update was shared by his close friend and content creator Aarush Bhola, leaving fans emotional across social media. As Varun continues his journey inside the reality show, his loved ones and the makers are reportedly considering how and when to inform him about the devastating news.

Grandfather Passes Away

A heartbreaking development has emerged from the family of Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Varun Yadav, popularly known as 'Laila'. According to content creator and Varun's close friend Aarush Bhola, Varun's 91-year-old grandfather has passed away. Aarush shared the news through his Instagram vlog, where he informed followers about the family's loss. Soon after the update surfaced, several fans took to social media to express their condolences and support for Varun and his loved ones during this difficult time.

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Varun Remains Unaware

As contestants on Lock Upp Season 2 remain isolated from the outside world, Varun has not been informed about his grandfather's demise. He continues to participate in the reality show without any knowledge of the personal tragedy unfolding at home. The situation has reportedly left both his family and the show's producers with a difficult decision. They must decide the appropriate time and manner to break the heartbreaking news while he is still part of the competition.

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Fans Extend Their Support

Following Aarush Bhola's revelation, fans flooded social media with messages of sympathy for Varun and his family. Many expressed hope that he would receive the news with the care and sensitivity such a situation deserves once the makers decide to inform him. For now, Varun continues his journey inside the Lock Upp house, unaware of the emotional moment waiting for him outside.

The tragic update has left fans saddened, with many sending prayers and strength to Varun Yadav and his family as they cope with the loss.