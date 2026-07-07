Kriti Sanon has opened up about one of the most personal decisions of her life, revealing why she chose to freeze her eggs while preparing for Mimi. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, the actor said the timing felt right as she was already gaining weight for the film, making the physical changes easier to manage. Kriti also spoke honestly about the emotional and hormonal impact of the procedure and explained why she refuses to let age or society dictate decisions around marriage and motherhood. Her candid remarks have sparked an important conversation online about reproductive choices.

Kriti Sanon On Egg Freezing

Kriti Sanon revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs during the preparation for Mimi, calling it one of the "smartest" decisions she has taken for herself. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the actor said the idea stayed with her after someone suggested it could be "the best gift" she could give herself. Since she had already been asked to gain weight for Mimi, she felt it was the perfect time to undergo the procedure, knowing it could lead to bloating and hormonal changes.

"I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can. It's the best gift that you can give yourself. It stayed on my mind. Then, when I was told to gain weight, I thought this was the right time to do it," she said. Kriti also admitted that the treatment affected her emotionally because of the hormonal changes, describing it as a physically and emotionally demanding experience.

ALSO READ | Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav’s Grandfather Dies At 91; Will Lock Upp 2 Makers Break The News To Him?

No Pressure To Marry

Explaining her decision further, Kriti said she never wanted to make major life choices because of age or societal expectations. She stressed that marriage and parenthood should happen only when a person genuinely feels ready. "I never wanted to be 'tied down' by the feeling that she 'need(s) to get married now, or I need to have kids now' simply because time was running out."

She further added, "Whether it's marriage, whether it's kids, you need to do it when you feel it inside, you feel ready for it. It shouldn't come out of some clock or pressure." Her remarks have resonated with many, especially as conversations around fertility preservation and reproductive choices continue to become more open.

ALSO READ | Monday Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's Alpha Tops Charts Despite Sharp Drop; Welcome To The Jungle Slows

Cocktail 2 Update

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 romantic drama. Backed by Maddock Films and Luv Films, the project also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

With her candid remarks, Kriti Sanon has once again encouraged conversations around making personal life decisions on one's own terms, rather than giving in to societal timelines or expectations.