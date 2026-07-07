Kriti Sanon underwent the egg-freezing procedure while she was preparing for her film Mimi. She felt this was the ideal time, as she was already making physical changes for the role.
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Kriti Sanon Reveals She Froze Her Eggs At 35 During Mimi Preparation: 'Best Gift You Can Give Yourself'
Kriti Sanon revealed she froze her eggs while preparing for Mimi, calling it one of her smartest decisions. The actor also opened up about hormonal changes and explained why she refuses to let age or societal pressure dictate marriage or motherhood.
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Kriti Sanon Reveals She Froze Her Eggs At 35 During Mimi Preparation: 'Best Gift You Can Give Yourself'
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