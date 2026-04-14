Did Samay Raina Just Tease India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina hinted at India's Got Latent Season 2.

He confirmed show's return during comedy special.

Raina suggested May 3rd as a possible date.

Comedian plans a wild, unedited show return.

After teasing Season 2 of his reality show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina appears to have hinted at the show’s release date, or at least that’s what many fans believe. The 28-year-old confirmed that a second season of the show is in the works during his comedy special “Still Alive”.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date

Raina recently held an AMA session on Instagram. When a fan asked him about when season 2 of his show India’s Got Latent is coming, he responded that he is on a break this month.

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“I'm currently enjoying this break the whole month. Uske baad I'll start planning,” he responded.

Another fan just said, “Break the Internet.” To this, the comedian responded with just two words, “3rd May,” leading many to speculate that he has released the season 2 date.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Announcement

During the show, Samay Raina announced, “The question about India’s Got Latent… people keep asking me whether the show will return. I have thought about it a lot. I don’t think my show could have ended at such a high point.”

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He added that the audience burst into laughter. “Let me rephrase that. I don’t think the first season of my show could have ended at such a high point.”

Soon after, Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of Habitat, along with bouncer Amin Khan, appeared on stage.

Samay hugged Balraj and fist-bumped Amin before adding, “I will bring the show back, brother… because I really enjoyed doing it. As long as I am in this world, I just want to have fun. I want to do a completely wild show. What you see on the internet now is a cut, very clean version. I want to do a wild show.”