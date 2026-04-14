Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Samay Raina Just Tease India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date?

Did Samay Raina Just Tease India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date?

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date: Samay Raina announced the season 2 of his reality show India’s Got Latent during his comedy special, Still Alive.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina hinted at India's Got Latent Season 2.
  • He confirmed show's return during comedy special.
  • Raina suggested May 3rd as a possible date.
  • Comedian plans a wild, unedited show return.

After teasing Season 2 of his reality show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina appears to have hinted at the show’s release date, or at least that’s what many fans believe. The 28-year-old confirmed that a second season of the show is in the works during his comedy special “Still Alive”.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date

Raina recently held an AMA session on Instagram. When a fan asked him about when season 2 of his show India’s Got Latent is coming, he responded that he is on a break this month. 

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium

“I'm currently enjoying this break the whole month. Uske baad I'll start planning,” he responded. 

Another fan just said, “Break the Internet.” To this, the comedian responded with just two words, “3rd May,” leading many to speculate that he has released the season 2 date. 

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Announcement

During the show, Samay Raina announced, “The question about India’s Got Latent… people keep asking me whether the show will return. I have thought about it a lot. I don’t think my show could have ended at such a high point.” 

ALSO READ| Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours

He added that the audience burst into laughter. “Let me rephrase that. I don’t think the first season of my show could have ended at such a high point.”

Soon after, Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of Habitat, along with bouncer Amin Khan, appeared on stage.

Samay hugged Balraj and fist-bumped Amin before adding, “I will bring the show back, brother… because I really enjoyed doing it. As long as I am in this world, I just want to have fun. I want to do a completely wild show. What you see on the internet now is a cut, very clean version. I want to do a wild show.”

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is India's Got Latent Season 2 expected to be released?

Samay Raina hinted at a release date of May 3rd by responding

Has India's Got Latent Season 2 been officially confirmed?

Yes, Samay Raina confirmed that a second season is in the works during his comedy special

What can fans expect from India's Got Latent Season 2?

Samay Raina expressed a desire to do a

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
India's Got Latent Samay Raina
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Did Samay Raina Just Tease India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date?
Did Samay Raina Just Tease India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date?
Celebrities
'Just Waiting For You...,' Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Post For Grandmother Asha Bhosle Leaves People Teary-Eyed
'Just Waiting For You...,' Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Post For Grandmother Asha Bhosle Leaves People Teary-Eyed
Celebrities
Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours
Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours
Celebrities
'Dangerous Reckless Lies': Katy Perry Strongly Denies Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations
'Dangerous Reckless Lies': Katy Perry Strongly Denies Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget